Surprising benefits of trehalose you didn't know about

Trehalose is a naturally and commercially produced sugar that's used as a food additive in commercial products. It's made up of two molecules of glucose and is also known as mycose or tremalose. Some bacteria, fungi, plants and invertebrate animals synthesize this sugar to survive in freezing temperatures.

Originally, trehalose was extracted through a costly process before the invention of extraction technology from starch around 2000. It has a high water retention capacity and is used in food, cosmetics and as a drug. In this article, we discuss how this sugar can be beneficial for health.

Is trehalose good for you?

This sugar is used in various food products (Image via Unsplash/Wesual Click)

A new review published in the journal Nutrients suggests that trehalose can be beneficial in the management of certain metabolic diseases and may act as a prebiotic to support growth of gut-friendly bacteria. Trehalose is a disaccharide formed by a 1,1-glycosidic bond between two α-glucose monomers, which can only form in certain organisms and not humans.

As microbes use this sugar for their metabolic pathway, its consumption promotes the growth of probiotic bacteria. Food scientists and manufacturers are trying to use trehalose in various products.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already approved this sugar in 2000. This disaccharide is used in more than 8,000 food products, including baked goods, processed vegetables and even seafood.

Health benefits of trehalose

A 2021 paper published in the journal Neural Regeneration Research, mentioned the possibility of using this disaccharide as a treatment for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's and Huntington's. Further research is required to understand its molecular mechanism. It was found that this sugar uses autophagy as a way to combat diseases.

The use of trehalose for the management of type 2 diabetes mellitus is being studied, too. A randomized controlled trial conducted in 2020 studied glucose tolerance in healthy individuals who took a small daily dose of this sugar, compared to those given sucrose.

It was found that people who took this disaccharide had improved glucose tolerance and blood sugar levels.

Safety concerns

Use of this disaccharide can improve glucose tolerance. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

The FDA considers this sugar safe. A study published in Nature in 2018 suggested that this disaccharide may have contributed to the epidemic and hypervirulent strains of Clostridioides difficile (C. diff).

However, other studies have refuted this claim. More studies are required to understand how this sugar contributes to the gut microbiome. This disaccharide can also be used as a sugar alternative.

If you're suffering from any gut issues, it's best to consult a doctor to find out whether this sugar is permissible in your diet or not. Excess consumption of sugar substitutes can cause gut issues, so the usage instructions must be followed carefully.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes