5 Surprising Health Benefits of Turmeric and Ginger Tea

Surprised to know about the benefits of turmeric and ginger tea? Ginger and turmeric are two of the most-used spices in the world. And while they're both used together in many recipes, they each have their own health benefits too. Ginger is known to help soothe upset stomachs, improve digestion and circulation, and more—but did you know that turmeric can do all of those things too?

That's right, this popular spice has amazing health benefits that extend beyond its use as a coloring agent. So if you've never tried making turmeric ginger tea before (or even if you have), here are five surprising benefits of turmeric and ginger tea and why it should be part of your healthy lifestyle:

Turmeric ginger tea benefits

Here are some potential health benefits of turmeric and ginger tea

1) Helps with digestion

helps with bloating and digestion. (image via pexels / towfiqu barbhuiya)

The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric can help with indigestion, bloating and gas. Ginger has long been used to stimulate the digestive system, so it's a natural addition to this tea blend. This is especially good for those who suffer from sluggish digestion or frequent gas pains after eating spicy foods.

2) Improves your metabolism

If you're looking to lose weight or just eat healthier, then turmeric and ginger tea is a good choice. The benefits of turmeric include its thermogenic properties, which are responsible for boosting metabolism naturally.

improves metabolism. (image via pexels / cup of couple)

It's easy to make this tea at home: just combine one tsp each of ground turmeric powder (or fresh root) and grated gingerroot with four cups boiling water; cover and let steep for five minutes before straining into a mug; add honey or natural sweetener if desired

3) Good for your brain

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties, and it can help to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, may even be able to reverse some of the damage caused by Alzheimer's disease.

reduces the risk of alzheimer. (image via unsplash / steven hwg)

Turmeric also has some pretty impressive brain health benefits. It can help improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of cognitive impairment.

4) Can ease anxiety and depression

This amazing tea has potent anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the body and ease symptoms of mental health conditions like insomnia, stress, and depression.

eases anxiety and depression. (image via unsplash / joice kelly)

Turmeric contains curcuminoids which are known for their ability to stimulate serotonin receptors in the brain. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter responsible for regulating moods. As such, turmeric may be able to improve your mood by increasing serotonin levels in the brain.

5) Makes you feel more energetic.

If you're feeling sluggish, a cup of turmeric and ginger tea can help perk up your energy levels. That's because it's a good source of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

benefits of turmeric and ginger tea: makes you feel energetic (image via unsplash / jordan opel)

In addition to being rich in antioxidants, turmeric also contains iron, a mineral needed for healthy red blood cells. And ginger is full of vitamin C an antioxidant that boosts immunity by fighting infections and boosting the production of white blood cells.

If your diet is lacking in these essential nutrients, drinking this brew on a regular basis will help fill those gaps!

The combined benefits of turmeric and ginger tea make for a healthful tonic.

powerful tonic, easy to make. (image via pexels / karolina grabowska)

Turmeric ginger tea is a powerful tonic that can help you achieve optimal health. It's been used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years to treat a wide variety of ailments, including:

Liver disease and dysfunction (including hepatitis)

Heart problems (high cholesterol, heartburn, chest pain)

Digestive issues like indigestion and bloating

Brain fog or poor memory

Combining the benefits of turmeric and ginger tea is an excellent way to boost your health. With all of these benefits of turmeric and ginger tea, it's no wonder that turmeric tea is becoming more popular. If you're looking for a way to boost your health and energy levels, this may be the answer. It's easy to make at home with just two ingredients: ginger and turmeric!

