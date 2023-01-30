Surprising Home Remedies for Poison Ivy You Wish You Knew Before

Trying certain home remedies for poison ivy is one of the best ways to get rid of the rash. Although the rash won’t go completely, you will feel much better right away.

Poison ivy rash basically occurs due to physical contact with urushiol. It's an oil found inside the poison ivy plant. While some people are not sensitive to the plant, others might experience a rash upon coming into contact with this oil. The poison ivy rash looks like a blistering rash that can break and leak fluid. Moreover, it can crust over and turn into a dark red or black colored rash.

The good news is that various over-the-counter and home remedies for poison ivy can help manage symptoms and reduce discomfort. In this article, we will explain the causes and symptoms, along with some of the best home remedies for the poison ivy rash.

What are the causes of poison ivy?

Poison ivy rash can cause itching, redness, and swelling. (Photo via Instagram/sohatiofficial)

The potential causes of a poison ivy rash can include the following:

direct contact with the poison ivy plant

touching things that are contaminated with poison ivy oil

inhaling smoke that comes from smoking poison ivy plant

Once your skin is exposed to the plant, it can result in certain symptoms, including swelling, redness, itching, and blistering. It can cause breathing issues as well.

Best home remedies for poison ivy

The following natural remedies for poison ivy are sure to help reduce itching and swelling and also decrease the chances of the rash spreading to other parts of the body.

Some of the most effective home remedies for poison ivy include the following:

#1 Taking a bath

After exposure, you must take a bath, particularly an oatmeal bath, as soon as possible.

Oatmeal baths are great home remedies for poison ivy, as they're very soothing, help relieve irritation, and dries up the rash too. You can also take a bath using soap and water and wash away urushiol. That can reduce the risk of an allergic reaction.

#2 Baking soda

Baking soda is a good home remedy for poison ivy rash. (Photo via Pexels/Kaboompics.com)

Baking soda can also help with the rash, especially with blisters. Simply mix three teaspoons of baking soda and one teaspoon of water, and apply the mixture directly to the rash.

Once it dries out, wash it or let the baking soda flake off. Do that twice daily till you get some relief.

#3 Rubing alcohol

Rubbing alcohol in the affected area can remove urushiol oil from the skin and help ease down symptoms such as itching and redness. You can use an alcohol wipe for the same.

#4 Cold compress

Wet and cold compresses can help reduce skin inflammation, itching, and soothe the affected area.

To make a cold compress, simply place a clean cloth under cold water, and apply the cloth to the affected area. Repeat that twice or thrice every day till you feel much better.

#5 Aloe vera

Aloe vera soothes the skin and reduce itching. (Photo via Pexels/Julia Sakelli)

Aloe vera is one of the best home remedies for poison ivy rash. Applying it to the affected area can soothe the rash and also reduce itching. You can apply the gel from the leaf or buy an aloe vera gel from the market for a quicker and more convenient treatment.

#6 Bentonite clay mask

Using a bentonite clay mask on the rash is also one of the best home remedies for poison ivy. Bentonite clay is a natural, soothing clay that can draw out impurities and help the skin to calm down.

Studies have also shown that bentonite clay may be quite effective in drying up the rash. Just mix a tablespoon of bentonite clay powder with water, and apply the paste directly to the rash. Let it dry, and rinse it well with water.

#7 Lemon juice

Lemon juice also works wonders on poison ivy rashes. It's a natural astringent that reduces itching. However, it's important to apply it soon after contact with the poison ivy plant.

If the aforementioned home remedies for poison ivy don’t provide you relief and you notice that the rash is spreading to other parts of the body or is accompanied by fever and other signs of infection, consult a doctor immediately, and get medical treatment.

Most of the time, the rash heals on its own, but in severe cases where no home remedy works, it's best to make an appointment with your doctor.

Poll : 0 votes