Susan Lucci Diet: All about all my children's vigorous diet 

Susan Lucci has become a vocal champion for heart wellness after surviving two significant cardiac episodes. The All My Children star recently revealed her eating habits, which are popular among dietitians.

The 77-year-old Susan has had two operations on her heart in the last five years and serves as an American Heart Association ambassador. Susan told Fox News that she consumes the Mediterranean diet.

Susan also stated that she always goes to the supermarket and buys salmon, berries like blueberries, and kale to eat daily.

She has been promoting the Pilates Pro Chair along with her workout DVDs on QVC for years, displaying her toned form. Since then, she's developed her own sportswear range, the Susan Lucci range.

Susan Lucci diet

Following her close call in the year 2018, Susan Lucci embraced a diet high in heart-healthy foods such as salmon, blueberries, and kale, closely following the Mediterranean diet's concepts.

This diet, known for its cardiovascular advantages, emphasises moderation or the avoidance of cholesterol-raising items. Despite her affinity for cheeses and frozen treats, Susan maintains control, demonstrating her dedication to her health over fleeting desires.

The Mediterranean diet is based on the traditional diets used by individuals who live near the Mediterranean coast.

Susan Lucci Diet (image sourced via Instagram)

While diets vary by nation, the Mediterranean diet focuses on plant-based meals, seafood, lean chicken, whole grains, nuts, legumes, olive oil, herbs, and spices. The aim is to consume as much nutritious food as possible, while highly processed items have to be restricted in the diet.

For Susan, breakfast plays a major role in her weight loss journey. It must be "fuel she is able to run on," and her preferred option is Greek yoghurt with natural pumpkin seeds along with lingonberries. If it's a splurge day, she "desires it to be worth it," so she'll indulge in eggs or her spouse's blueberry pancakes.

Salads resembling Susan Lucci's are ideal for losing pounds and improving overall health. Her salad is a beautiful blend of vegetables and fruit, packed with fiber, along with a couple of walnuts and avocado pieces, both beneficial for heart health, and it checks all the boxes to help you feel full without piling up on calories.

For lunch, Susan chooses items that help her stay "fit and feeling good." So, instead of a bread-based meal, she opts for an English muffin containing beefsteak tomatoes. She tops it with roasted turkey, champagne vinegar, avocado, fresh mango, and olive oil.

Talking about the exercise aspect of her journey, she stated:

"I do Pilates every day. The time depends on my schedule for the day and how early my day starts. But I get up early every day just to accommodate it. I do Pilates at least five days a week."

"Sometimes, it’s six days a week because it’s good to come at your muscles differently," she continued. "I sometimes add weights for part of it or work out on a Pilates chair, which gives you a cardio workout as well. But I sometimes add light weights. I don’t want to bulk up. Everybody’s different, but that’s what works for me. I do 30 reps each."

The Mediterranean diet consists more of a lifestyle compared to a rigorous meal with food "rules."

Susan Lucci appears to be much younger than her age of 75. To keep her health and body active, she eats a Mediterranean diet and practices Pilates on a daily basis.