Systematic Desensitization: A Tool That Can Take Your Fears Away

Systematic desensitization is a tried-and-tested technique for dealing with fears, particularly phobias. In this procedure, we slowly expose ourselves to our fears in a way that doesn't elicit a fear response. It virtually works for all types of fears but requires a strong sense of commitment to overcome phobias.

In theory, this seems quite simple. In reality, it can be a complex and long-drawn process. There are many variables to be considered, including becoming aware of your own signs of distress. Working with a professional is extremely helpful since they help you guide in the early stages. This can make a lot of difference, as you gradually move towards facing your fears.

What Is Systematic Desensitization Therapy?

Systematic desensitization is an essential component of exposure therapy. There are generally two broad ways of overcoming fears—the first is systematic desensitization. An individual takes it step by step to slowly break down the fear. The second is flooding, in which individuals take a plunge to learn they can handle the extreme. Most individuals prefer to go with the first method.

So, what is the basic goal of systematic desensitization? It is to replace your fearful response with a more relaxed one. We can develop phobias due to many reasons. One of the most common is past experience with the feared object.

The idea behind taking steps towards the cause of fear is to slowly break the association between you and your feared object. Most of us have certain fears, but by utilising this method, one can gain more control.

What Are the Steps in Systematic Desensitization?

The steps of desensitization can be better understood with an example. Let's imagine that you are an employee with social anxiety. When you think about going to a meeting, you feel as if you will make a mistake and everyone will judge you. You avoid speaking up in the meeting, even though you have a valid point to make.

When working with a mental health professional, they will first teach you relaxation techniques and equip you with certain tools. This is an essential step since you won't automatically calm down in the face of fears. Then, they help you make a worry ladder and rank your fears—what is mildly difficult and what do they find extremely difficult to overcome?

The first step can vary from person to person. For you, it may be practicing greetings, while for others, it may be voicing their opinion. You continue to practice at the first step until you become comfortable.

As you become more comfortable greeting others, you move on to the next step in hierarchy. At all steps, you are continuing to engage in deep breathing and relaxation exercises. The end goal of this ladder is to become relatively more comfortable in meetings.

Individualized treatments work the best, as you can take your own time to face your fears and no one is going to force you to go to the next level. The best thing about this technique is that you can make a ladder for almost anything you fear and take it at your pace. You train your brain to better deal with your feared object and achieve a new sense of freedom.

