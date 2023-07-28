Tartar: Understanding, removal and prevention

Tartar, also known as dental calculus, is a common dental problem that affects millions worldwide.

It's a hardened deposit that forms on the teeth and can lead to various oral health issues if left untreated. In this article, we explore effective removal methods, discuss how to remove it at home safely, and offer essential tips for preventing its formation.

Tartar removal: Why is it important?

Tartar forms when plaque, a sticky film of bacteria and food particles, accumulates on the teeth and hardens over time. Unlike plaque, it cannot be removed by regular brushing and flossing alone. If not addressed promptly, the build-up can lead to several oral health complications:

Gum disease: It irritates the gums, causing them to become inflamed, eventually leading to gum disease. Early-stage gum disease, called gingivitis, can progress to periodontitis if not treated, potentially causing tooth loss.

Bad breath: It can contribute to persistent bad breath, or halitosis, due to the bacteria trapped in its porous structure.

Tooth decay: The buildup can create a conducive environment for bacteria to thrive, leading to tooth decay and cavities.

Tartar removal at home

There are steps you can take at home to help manage plaque. (Arvind Philomin/Pexels)

While professional dental cleaning is crucial, there are some measures you can take at home to help manage the buildup between dental visits.

Here are some safe and practical methods for its removal at home:

Brushing and flossing: Regular and proper brushing (at least twice a day) with fluoride toothpaste and flossing can prevent plaque from hardening into tartar.

Tartar-control toothpaste: Consider using a special toothpaste that contains ingredients like pyrophosphates or zinc citrate, which help inhibit its formation.

Oil pulling: Some people find oil pulling effective in reducing its build-up. Swishing coconut or sesame oil in the mouth for about 15-20 minutes may help remove bacteria and plaque.

Baking soda paste: Occasionally using a baking soda paste to brush your teeth can act as a gentle abrasive and assist in removing surface stains.

How to prevent tartar formation

Reduce your intake of sugary and starchy foods, which contribute to plaque formation (Ella Olsson/Pexels)

Preventing its formation is essential for maintaining good oral health. Here are some preventive measures you can adopt:

Adopt a balanced diet: Limit your intake of sugary and starchy meals, which lead to plaque formation. Focus instead on a diet high in fruits, vegetables and dairy products.

Regular dental examinations: Regularly visit your dentist for professional cleanings and routine check-ups. Your dentist can detect early signs of accumulation and treat them as soon as possible.

Mouthwash: To minimize bacteria in the mouth, use an antimicrobial mouthwash suggested by your dentist.

Drink plenty of water: Drinking water throughout the day can aid in the removal of food particles and bacteria, resulting in improved oral hygiene.

Tartar is a dental concern that can lead to serious oral health issues if left untreated.

Regular dental check-ups, proper oral hygiene practices and its removal at home are essential in preventing its formation and keeping your smile healthy and bright. Remember, your dentist is your partner in maintaining optimal oral health, so do not hesitate to seek professional advice and treatment when necessary.