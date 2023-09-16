10 anti-inflammatory teas that reduce inflammation and help you feel better

Are you familiar with the healing powers of anti-inflammatory teas? Picture this: you're chilling on your couch, trying to combat those nagging aches and pains.

Instead of reaching for the traditional painkillers, how about sipping on a cup of anti-inflammatory tea that fights inflammation and has a bunch of other potential benefits?

We all go through inflammation, whether it's from pushing ourselves hard at the gym or just dealing with the usual wear and tear of life. These inflammatory teas pack a punch, serving up a tasty concoction that not only relieves inflammation but also boosts the immune system, fights off stress and provides a warm comfortable feeling to the gut.

Healing power of nourishing anti-inflammatory teas

Here are ten of them:

1) Peppermint tea

Relieves stress and relaxes the mind (Image via Unsplash/Massimo Rinaldi)

Peppermint tea contains compounds with antibacterial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties.

It's also known to relieve stress, soothe congestion related to allergies and boost the immune system. The aromatic smell of peppermint tea is highly refreshing and invigorating.

Drinking peppermint tea regularly is a simple way to benefit from, considering the wide range of health benefits it provides.

2) Lemon tea

Helps with infections (Image via Unsplash/Tea creative)

Lemon tea may help lower blood pressure, prevent infections and reduce inflammation with its natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Lemon has vitamin C and other antioxidants that can help combat inflammation effectively. A cup of hot lemon tea can help calm the body and mind and reduce inflammation.

3) Fennel tea

Aromatic and flavorful tea (Image via Unsplash/Oriento)

Fennel tea is a flowering plant in the carrot family and contains powerful vitamin C and quercetin that help reduce inflammation.

Drinking fennel tea can also help aid digestion, relieve cramps and help treat skin problems. It has a sweet, anise-like flavor and can easily be blended with other herbs and spices for added health benefits.

4) Rose hip tea

Contains natural compounds (Image via Unsplash/Sabri Tuzcu)

Rose hip tea is concentrated anti-inflammatory tea with powerful polyphenols and galactolipids that are shown to help relieve joint pains and improve circulation due to their anti-inflammatory properties.

Rose hip tea is a great way to reap the benefits of this natural anti-inflammatory compound.

5) Black tea

Packed with a lot of theflavin(Image via Unsplash/Igor miske)

Black tea is a good source of theaflavin, a polyphenol that has antioxidant, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties.

It's also rich in compounds that fight against inflammation-causing free radicals. Drinking black tea can help fight inflammation and offer several other health benefits.

6) Chamomile tea

Has light floral notes (Image via Unsplash/Manki Kim)

Chamomile tea is one of the best anti-inflammatory teas to drink right before bed for reducing inflammation.

It has light floral notes which may help reduce the painful symptoms of inflammatory conditions, relieve anxiety, increase sleep quality and boost the immune system to prevent sickness.

Chamomile tea is also known to be high in antioxidants that can help fight inflammation.

7) Tulsi tea

Reduces blood pressure (Image via Unsplash/Freestock)

Tulsi, also known as holy basil, is a popular herb in Ayurvedic medicine with many benefits.

Tulsi tea can reduce inflammation, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar. It's an adaptogenic tea capable of fighting off stress and allergic inflammation. Incorporating tulsi tea in your daily routine can help keep inflammation at bay.

8) Green tea

May help prevent cancer (Image via Unsplash/Timothy newman)

Green tea is a pretty awesome beverage with some serious health perks. One of its standout features is its super high levels of antioxidants.

These little nutrients work wonders as anti-inflammatories, helping the body calm down any pesky inflammation. That's not all – green tea has even more tricks up its sleeve.

It has been known to help ease symptoms like joint pain and stiffness related to inflammation.

9) Turmeric tea

Can be a great addition to diet (Image via Unsplash/Reyhaneh mehrmejad)

Let's talk about the wonders of turmeric tea. The secret sauce behind its health benefits is curcumin, a powerful compound found in high amounts in turmeric root. Curcumin has some serious inflammation-fighting skills, making turmeric tea a fabulous addition to your diet.

This golden elixir is not just a trendy drink – it's actually rooted in Ayurvedic tradition and has been used for centuries. Alongside reducing inflammation, turmeric tea is known to be a real winner when it comes to relieving pain and promoting overall well-being.

10) Ginger tea

Powerful anti-inflammatory tea decoction (Image via Unsplasg/Raychan rnka)

Ginger tea is one of the most powerful herbal medicine remedies for inflammation. It's full of phytonutrients called gingerols that are antimicrobial and have anti-inflammatory benefits.

This anti-inflammatory tea may help reduce nausea, aid digestion, reduce pain, boost the immune system and help reduce allergy symptoms. Drinking ginger tea regularly is an excellent way to reduce inflammation.

Anti-inflammatory teas help reduce inflammation and offer other health benefits. The aforementioned ones are some of the best anti-inflammatory teas you can incorporate in your daily routine.

To reap the maximum health benefits, try drinking at least six to eight cups of tea throughout the day. So, brew yourself a cup of any anti-inflammatory tea, and enjoy the health benefits that come with it.