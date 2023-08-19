10 forbidden foods from around the world that Americans still eat daily

Ever wondered about the foods you indulge in daily that might be off-limits elsewhere?

From beloved classics to nostalgic treats, some American favorites are raising eyebrows globally due to concerning ingredients.

Forbidden foods still loved by Americans

Beloved american food banned elsewhere (Image via Freepik)

Let's explore ten everyday foods that have faced bans in other countries but continue to grace American tables.

#1 Coffee-mate, RITZ Crackers and more

Coffee creamers (Image via Freepik)

Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Iceland, Norway and Denmark have made a stand against trans fats found in Coffee-mate, RITZ Crackers, and even those warm, buttery Pillsbury biscuits.

These partially hydrogenated soybean and cottonseed oils have sparked health concerns globally.

#2 Wheat thins and cereals

Wheat crackers (Image via Freepik/zerbaijan stocks)

Across the pond, the United Kingdom, Japan and parts of Europe have waved the red flag on BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene).

This chemical enhancer, present in products like Wheat Thins and Frosted Flakes, led to a ban due to its potential harmful effects.

#3 Citrus sodas

Green soda (Image via Freepik)

Ever heard of brominated vegetable oil (BVO)? Commonly found in citrus sodas, this additive keeps the citrusy essence intact. However, its side effects include skin irritation, memory issues and headaches.

While PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have phased out BVO in the U.S., it remains banned in the European Union and Japan.

#4 Cereal

Breakfast cereals (Image via Freepik)

The U.S. cereal aisle boasts a variety of foods, but some cereals contain BHT for shelf life preservation.

Although still considered safe by the FDA, BHT's potential carcinogenic effects raised concern in Japan and the EU, resulting in a ban.

#5 Skittles

Colorful skittles (Image via Freepik)

Skittles, a colorful delight, has raised concerns due to artificial food dyes yellow 5 and yellow 6. These additives have faced bans in parts of Europe due to potential hyperactivity and links to tumors.

#6 Milk

Cow milk (Image via Freepik)

Recombinant bovine growth hormone (rBGH) in U.S. cow's milk has sparked controversy.

While allowed in the U.S., it's banned in the EU and Canada due to concerns about its impact on milk production and potential health effects.

#7 Bread-like cereal products

Packaged croissants (Image via Freepik)

Bread products like Honey Bunches of Oats and Arby's croissants contain azodicarbonamide (ADA), an additive used in yoga mats and shoe soles.

While still approved by the FDA, ADA-containing foods are banned in Europe due to thier potential health risks.

#8 Instant mashed potatoes

Mashed potatos (Image via Freepik)

Instant mashed potatoes might be convenient, but some contain butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA).

While still used in the U.S., it's banned in the UK and Japan due to potential carcinogenic effects.

#9 Pork

Pork (Image via Freepik)

The growth hormone ractopamine, used in U.S. pig farming, has been banned in multiple countries due to concerns about its impact on animal growth and potential human health effects.

#10 Packaged bread

Bread (Image via Freepik)

Potassium bromate, found in many packaged bread products, has been banned in the UK, Brazil and Canada due to potential tumor-causing and carcinogenic effects.

As we savor our everyday favorites, it's eye-opening to consider the regulations that vary worldwide.

While the aforementioned foods continue to be relished in the U.S., it's essential to stay informed about the ingredients we consume, making conscious choices for a healthier future.