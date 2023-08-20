10 science-backed remedies for hair loss from stress

Are you tired of seeing those clumps of hair in your shower drain or on your pillow? Well, you're not alone. Hair loss from stress is a common problem that affects millions worldwide.

Stress can wreak havoc on the body, and your precious locks are not spared either. Whether it's work deadlines, relationship troubles or the ongoing chaos in the world, stress-induced hair loss is a real and frustrating issue.

Here are ten science-backed remedies that will not only put an end to your hair loss woes but also help you reclaim your hair. From the soothing power of scalp massages and essential oils to cutting-edge treatments like laser therapy and acupuncture, we've got you covered.

Remedies to prevent hair falling out from stress

Here are ten of them:

1) Scalp massage

Massaging your scalp (Image via Pexels/Bennie Lukas)

Massaging the scalp is a simple and inexpensive remedy for hair loss from stress. It helps promote blood circulation to the hair follicles, which provides essential nutrients and oxygen for hair growth.

Additionally, scalp massage helps reduce stress levels, which can contribute to hair growth. You can use natural oils like coconut oil or olive oil to massage your scalp gently and leave it on for a few hours before washing it off.

2) Essential oils

Use essential oils. (Image via Pexels/Magda Ehlers)

Essential oils like peppermint oil, lavender oil and rosemary oil have been shown to have hair growth-promoting effects.

These oils promote blood circulation to the scalp and stimulate the hair follicles, leading to healthier hair growth. Additionally, the calming and stress-reducing effects of these oils can help reduce hair loss caused by stress.

3) Nutrient-rich diet

Eating dense diet. (Image via Pexels/Jenna Hamra)

Consuming a diet rich in nutrients like vitamins, minerals and proteins can help reduce hair loss caused by stress.

Foods like fish, eggs, spinach and nuts provide essential nutrients that promote hair health. Additionally, drinking plenty of water helps keep the body hydrated, which is essential for healthy hair growth.

4) Minoxidil treatment

Stimulates hair growth. (Image via Pexels/Koolshooters)

Minoxidil is a medication that's used to treat hair loss. It works by promoting blood circulation to the hair follicles, stimulating hair growth. Minoxidil has been shown to be effective in treating hair loss caused by stress.

5) Platelet-rich plasma therapy

Promotes collagen production. (Image via Pexels/Anete Lusina)

PRP therapy combined with micro needling is another effective treatment for hair loss from stress.

Microneedling involves creating tiny punctures in the scalp to promote collagen production and stimulate hair growth. When PRP, which contains growth factors, is applied to the scalp during micro needling, it enhances the effectiveness of both treatments.

6) Yoga and meditation

Meditation and yoga helps prevent hair loss from stress. (Image via Pexels/Kampus Production)

Practicing yoga and meditation can help reduce stress levels, which in turn can help reduce hair loss.

Yoga helps increase blood circulation to the scalp, which promotes hair growth. Additionally, mindfulness practices like meditation can help reduce stress levels, which can contribute to hair loss.

7) Hair supplements

Reduces hair loss (Image via Pexels/Jonathan Borba)

Certain hair supplements, like biotin, vitamin D and iron supplements, can help promote hair growth. These supplements provide essential nutrients that promote healthy hair growth and reduce hair loss caused by stress.

8) Laser therapy

Use laser therapy. (Image via Pexels/Dmitriy Ganin)

Laser therapy, also known as low-level light therapy, involves using low-level lasers to stimulate hair growth.

The lasers work by promoting blood circulation to the hair follicles, which increases delivery of nutrients and oxygen to promote healthier and stronger hair growth. This non-invasive treatment has been shown to be effective in reducing hair loss from stress.

9) Acupuncture

Ancient Chinese therapy. (Image via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

Acupuncture is an ancient Chinese therapy that involves inserting thin needles into specific points on the body to promote healing and balance of energy flow.

In the case of hair loss from stress, acupuncture can help reduce stress levels, improve blood circulation to the scalp and stimulate hair follicles.

10) Onion juice treatment

Apply onion juice treatment. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Onion juice is a popular home remedy for hair loss from stress. Onions contain sulfur, which is known to improve blood circulation to the hair follicles, stimulate hair growth and strengthen hair strands.

Research has shown that applying onion juice to the scalp can boost production of collagen, which is essential for healthy hair growth.

To make onion juice, simply blend a few onions, and extract the juice. Massage the onion juice into your scalp, and leave it on for 15-30 minutes before rinsing it off with a gentle shampoo.

Hair loss from stress can be distressing, but there are several science-backed remedies available that can help reduce hair loss and promote healthy hair growth.

These remedies range from simple lifestyle changes like a nutrient-rich diet and scalp massage to more intensive treatments like minoxidil and PRP therapy. Incorporating these remedies in your routine can help reclaim your luscious locks and restore confidence.