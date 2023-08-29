10 ways to boost weight loss after C-section 

Weight loss after a C-section can be a challenging task. That’s because C-section is a major surgery, and factors like hormonal fluctuations, long recovery periods, stitches and abdominal discomfort can make losing that extra belly seem impossible.

While that recovery phase can make you frustrated and also keep you away from your regular exercise routine, there are many things new moms can do to kickstart their weight-loss journey. However, before starting any routine, seeking help and guidance from your doctor is advisable.

Essential tips for weight loss after C-section

Here are ten of the best strategies that can help you shed those extra pounds after a C-section surgery:

#1 Breastfeed your baby

Breastfeed your baby. (Photo via Pexels/Wendy Wei)

One of the best ways to lose some calories is to breastfeed your baby regularly. Not only does breastfeeding offer essential nutrients to your newborn, but it’s also an efficient aid for weight loss.

Medical experts believe that breastfeeding can help new mothers burn around 300 to 500 calories each day, making it an ideal way to shed some pounds.

#2 Opt for light exercises

Another great way to accelerate weight loss after a C-section is to start with an exercise routine. However, you need to remember that you just had a major surgery, so it’s best to keep your routine easy and convenient rather than directly jumping onto high-impact exercises.

To start with exercises after a C-section, opt for light exercises like small walks and some easy cardio moves like bodyweight squats and lunges.

#3 Start meditation and yoga

Start meditation and yoga. (Photo via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Postpartum yoga is a simple and effective way to keep your body moving after a C-section. That’s because it involves certain poses that are low-impact and also considered safe and healthy for the postpartum phase.

Regular practice of yoga will not only help move your body but also strengthen and tone the stomach muscles and keep you stress-free. Overall, it will help you deal with mental and physical stress and allow you to overcome emotional changes. It's best to practice yoga under a trained professional to be safe.

#4 Consume healthy foods

A healthy and nutritious postpartum diet is also very significant to boost weight loss after a C-section.

In fact, studies have also shown that a diet rich in healthy vegetables, fruits and whole foods can help with weight loss and also reduce abdominal fat. All new mothers should make sure to include lots of vegetables, fruits, lean protein and whole grains in their diet.

#5 Get proper sleep

Get proper sleep. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Just like a healthy diet and exercise, sleep is equally important for weight loss. That’s because a lack of sleep can affect the body and become a hurdle in your weight-loss journey.

It can affect metabolism, increase hunger pangs, and most importantly, affect breastmilk production. All that can take a toll on physical and mental health and delay weight loss.

#6 Stay away from processed and sugary foods

While you may have cravings for sugary and processed snacks after your c-section surgery, it's best to keep them away as much as you can if you seriously want to lose weight.

Adding high-sugar foods and drinks to your diet not only slows down the weight-loss process but also contributes to unnecessary health problems that might affect your baby. So, try avoiding foods and drinks like sodas, fruit juices, cookies, jams and cakes as much as you can.

#7 Stay hydrated

Drink water. (Photo via Pexels/Adrienn)

Keeping yourself hydrated is important for your milk production and also for subsiding cravings.

Medical experts believe that postpartum bodies require more hydration compared to other people. So, it's important to drink as many glasses of water and other healthy liquids as you can.

Opt for healthier options like homemade fresh juices and lemon water and avoid high-calorie drinks.

#8 Take smaller meals

Instead of having three large meals throughout the day, aim for frequent and smaller meals. That will prevent excessive hunger pangs throughout the day and also help improve metabolism. Moreover, it will reduce cravings and help you manage your weight.

#9 Go for a postnatal massage

Opt for a postnatal massage. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Postnatal massage around two weeks after your surgery and once the stitches have recovered can be beneficial, too. Incorporating a professional postnatal massage in your routine can promote weight loss and offer other benefits as well.

These may include boosting blood circulation, improving metabolism and immunity, reducing body swelling and facilitating a fast recovery.

#10 Be gentle and enjoy the postpartum phase

Lastly, it's important to be gentle with yourself and give your body ample time to recover and heal. While losing weight can be a significant thing after a C-section, it doesn’t need to be exhausting and quick.

So, be patient. Practice a few exercises every day, and eat healthy to boost your overall weight loss process. Appreciate the motherhood phase, and prioritize your well-being.

Keep in mind that your body will take its own sweet time to recover. So don’t stress. Be happy and healthy, and give as much love and care as you can to your newborn baby.