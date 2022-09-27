Terrence Ruffin Is Back in Gym Training His Legs After Injury

Terrence Ruffin is a US-based IFBB professional Classic physique athlete, nutrition/trainer consultant, and Airforce Airman.

The two-time Arnold Classic Physique winner earned his Pro card at the age of 21 and has been setting new records since then. Now 28, the bodybuilder has produced some incredible finishes - second at the 2020 and 2021 Classic Physique Olympia and first at the 2021 and 2022 Arnold Classic Physique competitions.

With Olympia 2022 just a few months ahead, Ruffin is leaving no stone unturned to dethrone Chris Bumstead. The Arnold Classic Physique winner is back at the gym after an injury and is crushing intense leg workouts.

The bodybuilder recently went through a brutal leg workout session as a part of his Olympia training prep and shared the video with fans on YouTube.

Terrence Ruffin’s Intense Leg Workout

Terrence Ruffin starts the session by warming up his lower body with seated leg curls and resistance band exercises. The leg curls work on the hamstrings and are an ideal warm-up move for strengthening the knee joints. He performs a few warm-up sets of this exercise before moving to the next one.

The bodybuilder then performs compound exercises to target his lower body and starts with a few good reps of back squats with a safety squat bar. Practicing back squats using the safety squat bar allows one to have a more proper posture and more back and core engagement during the exercise. As this exercise is a combination of back and front squats, the entire posterior chain muscles get stimulated differently.

Ruffin is recovering from an injury and is training with caution. In the video, he's heard saying:

“I feel pretty good. I have to be really conscious because have some weird imbalances. So I have to think about pressing through the left leg more than the right”.

Ruffin then targets his quads by performing leg extensions. Leg extensions are isolation exercises that can be harsh on the knees. As he's recovering from a leg injury, Ruffin performs this exercise in moderation. After doing some reps of leg extensions, the bodybuilder moves to the next workout.

For his next leg workout, Ruffin opts for a superset of leg extensions and lying leg curls to target his hamstrings and quads.

Supersets are a great way to practice more sets in a short duration. This type of workout helps enhance aerobic intensity. The bodybuilder performs a few sets of both exercises with minimal rest and rapid succession before moving to leg presses. They're a triple extension exercise that targets the hamstrings, calves, glutes and quads without putting stress on the back.

He performs a few sets of leg presses and proceeds to perform the last exercise of his leg training day - dumbbell split squats. This exercise works several muscles simultaneously, including the quads, glutes, hip flexors and hamstrings.

When done correctly, it helps improve lower body flexibility and strength. The bodybuilder performs a few good reps of dumbbell split squats before wrapping up things for the day.

Terrence Ruffin's Favorite Quad Exercises

During his workouts, Terrence Ruffin shared some of his go-to quad exercises, and said:

“Physically the more knee drive you have, the more your knee is able to go forward, I am liking the exercise more”.

Terrence Ruffin said that hack squats, pendulum squats and safety squat bar squats are some of his favorite exercises to train the quads. He added that all quad-focused workouts should be a part of the leg training regime, as they help develop the quads.

“It is not the end of the world (if you don’t have these equipment). Ronnie Coleman had decent quads without the pendulum squat machine. So, it is just preference and things like that,” Terrence Ruffin said.

You can watch Ruffin's full leg workout video here.

