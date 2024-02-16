Before getting into understanding colostrum supplements, we should understand what it is. When a mammal gives birth colostrum is released. The release is in the form of breast milk. It comes from the mammary glands in the body. This milk has a lot of benefits for the newborn, which is why babies drink this milk.

There are added benefits to having colostrum supplements. It is used to treat several diseases because of the richness of antibodies and is available in tablet and powder form. If one is allergic to dairy, one should not take or consume colostrum supplements.

Understanding colostrum

Colostrum from breastfeeding (Image by Dave Clubb/Unsplash)

The first milk that is produced by the body when a mammal gives birth is called colostrum. This milk is rich in protein. It has a very low fat and sugar content. It is also called "liquid gold" because of its many benefits and its deep yellowish color or texture. The antibodies and antioxidants in it help build the infant's immune system.

It is produced in the first 3-4 days after giving birth after which breast milk production starts. This is what makes colostrum a limited supplement. These medicines are made from cow's milk by manufacturers which can be consumed to treat nutritional deficiencies in adults and they improve gut health and reduce inflammation.

Benefits of colostrum supplements?

Colostrum supplements are used by athletes (Image by Braden Collum/Unsplash)

#1 Good for babies

First milk contains minerals, nutrients, and antibodies. Your infant will need it right after birth. It will help them to build strong immunity and also teach them how to suck milk from the nipples as the flow of colostrum is slow because of its thick and dense texture.

#2 Good for the gut

Colostrum supplements are considered very good for improving gut health. They contain lactoferrin, which fights infections and improves digestion by aiding the digestive tract and by removing any kind of infection in the stomach. It also reduces inflammation that is present in the digestive tract which leads to diseases like bowel disease.

#3 Boosts immunity

It has a high concentration of antibodies. These antibodies fight viruses and bacteria. Being rich in Immunoglobin A, leukocytes, and lactoferrin, it can help to fight any kind of disease and thus boosts our overall immunity and health and we are not prone to diseases and infections anymore.

#4 For Athletes

Athletes use this supplement to boost their performance on the field. They treat several respiratory infections. It is also used to treat diarrhea, diabetes, and many other diseases.

Side effects

Colostrum supplements are expensive (Image by 4life/Instagram)

Though there has not been enough research about this, colostrum or bovine supplements are safe for most people when the dosage is proper. However, people who are allergic to milk should not consume these supplements.

Since these pills or powders are made from cows or animal milk we do not know if the extraction is done properly, or if the animals are treated or fed nicely or kept in a good and humane way. What if the colostrum is taken from the calves who need it after their birth? Will you still have it?

These supplements are very expensive and everyone cannot afford them.

How is colostrum different from milk?

It is the first milk produced during pregnancy as we already know. After the first few days of giving birth, colostrum changes to normal breast milk. It is thicker and dense and more yellow than normal milk and contains twice the amount of protein in transitional or mature breast milk. It is also easier to digest by an infant.

It is a relatively new supplement. If you take other medications or suffer from other medical conditions, then make sure to consult a health care specialist before you start taking colostrum supplements.