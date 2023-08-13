The Best Way to Relieve Pain with Trigger Point Massage

If you are already familiar with trigger point massage, then you might agree that it is one of the best ways to tackle trigger point pain. Your muscles are like a complex network of interconnected fibers, each working together to help you move, lift, and live your life. Sometimes, within this intricate web, trouble wanders in the form of tiny troublemakers which are known as trigger points.

It is more like a little trouble spot where muscle fibers bunch up and become super sensitive and are known to attack you when you least expect it. More than that, they hold a reputation for causing discomfort, reducing the range of motion, and contributing to chronic pain in various parts of the body.

The trigger point massage works best for alleviating this issue temporarily, for feeling relieved from sudden pain. The hypersensitivity generally goes away if the massage is done properly, else doctor's appointment is recommended.

What Causes Trigger Points?

Trigger point massage (Image via Getty Images)

Muscle overuse: Repeatedly using the same muscle group or engaging in activities that strain those muscles can create trigger points. Think of those times when you've spent hours doing the same task, causing specific muscle fibers to tense up.

Physical trauma: Accidents, injuries, or sudden impacts can trigger the formation of these points. These could be from sports mishaps, falls, or other unexpected events that cause muscles to contract and become hypersensitive.

Poor posture: Holding an incorrect posture for extended periods, such as slumping while sitting or standing, places undue stress on muscles and fosters trigger point development. As time goes on, these points emerge as your muscles try to adapt to the awkward positions.

Trigger point massage (Image via Getty Images)

Stress: Emotional and psychological stress can have physical manifestations. Muscle tension driven by stress often focused on areas like the shoulders and neck, can give rise to trigger points.

Muscle imbalances: When certain muscles are stronger or more active than their opposing muscles, imbalances occur. These imbalances can force specific muscles to overwork, leading to the formation of trigger points in those regions.

Dehydration: Inadequate hydration can impact muscle function, increasing the risk of trigger points. Proper hydration maintains muscle elasticity and reduces the likelihood of muscle spasms, a key factor in trigger point development.

Lifestyle factors: Poor dietary habits, lack of exercise, insufficient sleep, and other lifestyle elements can contribute to muscle tension and trigger point occurrence.

Trigger point massage (Image via Getty Images)

Medical conditions: Specific medical conditions, like fibromyalgia, myofascial pain syndrome, and other chronic pain disorders, may predispose individuals to trigger points.

Lack of movement: A sedentary lifestyle or prolonged periods of inactivity contribute to trigger point formation. Regular movement and gentle stretching help keep muscles healthy and reduce the risk of trigger points.

How to Perform the Trigger Point Massage for Pain Relief?

Locate the trigger point: Identify the specific area where you sense the trigger point. It's often a small, tender knot within a muscle.

Apply gradual pressure: Using your fingers, thumbs, or palms, gently apply pressure directly onto the trigger point. Start with a gentle touch and slowly increase it, aiming for a tolerable, satisfying level of pressure.

Trigger point massage (Image via Getty Images)

Hold and breathe: Once pressure is applied, hold it for about 20-30 seconds, allowing the muscle to release tension. Focus on deep, relaxed breathing during this time.

Release and repeat: Gradually release the pressure. Gently massage the area around the trigger point to encourage better blood flow. Repeat the process a few times, adjusting the pressure as needed.

Stretch: After releasing the trigger point, perform gentle stretches for the muscle group involved. This helps further relax the muscle and prevent it from re-tightening.

Trigger point massage (Image via Getty Images)

Hydration and rest: After the massage, it's essential to stay hydrated to help flush out toxins released from the muscle. Allow the muscle some time to rest, especially if it was particularly sensitive.