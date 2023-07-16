The cognitive link: Untreated sight impairments and dementia risk

Studies have long established the link between cognitive health and sight. A new study published in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology has shed further light on the crucial connection.

The research, led by clinician-scientist Dr. Joshua Ehrlich, found that people with untreated visual impairments are significantly more likely to develop dementia. The study stands out for its rigorous assessment of sight and the representative sample it included.

The study: Assessing sight and dementia risk

Dr. Ehrlich and his team analyzed data from the 2021 National Health and Aging Trends Study (NHATS) in the United States, which involved nearly 3,000 participants.

The study employed tablet devices to conduct tests for near and distance vision, as well as contrast sensitivity. These tests were carefully designed to ensure their equivalence to gold standard tests conducted in a doctor's office. Additionally, the participants, all over the age of 71, were screened for dementia using the dementia screening interview.

The findings of the study revealed a clear correlation between visual impairment and dementia risk. Among the individuals involved, 12.3% exhibited signs of dementia.

However, this percentage increased significantly for those with distance visual impairment (19.5%), near visual impairment (21.5%) and moderate to severe visual impairment or blindness (32.9%).

Impact of mild and severe vision impairment

The study found that mild vision impairment can increase risk of dementia.(Karolina Grabowska/Pexels)

Notably, the study demonstrated that even mild sight impairment can elevate risk of dementia.

Dr. Arielle Silverman, director of research at the American Foundation for the Blind, emphasizes the significance of this finding. Moreover, the increase in risk for those with moderate to severe impairment is striking, as it can raise it by two and a half times, according to Dr. Thomas Holland, a physician-scientist at the Rush Institute for Healthy Aging.

It's crucial to understand that the study does not establish a causal relationship between vision impairment and dementia. The impairments may be occurring alongside dementia or could be caused by it.

Like the correlation between hearing loss and dementia, these impairments could diminish the sensory input, leading to confusion and accelerating cognitive decline.

How to keep eyes healthy

Considering the link between sight and dementia risk, it's essential to prioritize vision care. Dr. Ehrlich emphasizes the importance of annual visits and vision checks apart from leading a healthy lifestyle. If any issues are identified, it's crucial to address them promptly.

Most sight impairment and blindness cases are preventable or reversible, according to Dr. Ehrlich. Following an examination, corrective procedures like LASIK or cataract surgery may be recommended.

In some cases, wearing prescription glasses could be a simple solution. By taking care of your senses, including vision, you can contribute to the prevention of dementia. Early detection of vision impairment is vital, so seeking medical attention promptly is recommended.

While not all cases of sight loss can be treated, it's crucial to combine preventive measures with rehabilitation services.

Vision rehabilitation therapists can offer strategies and non-visual techniques to help individuals work with their remaining vision and stay engaged in life. By building skills and embracing appropriate techniques, people with visual impairments can lead independent, fulfilling lives.

Despite the challenges of aging, vision can be supported through rehabilitation services, allowing individuals to navigate the world safely, pursue hobbies, and maintain cognitive health.

Not all cases of blindness are treatable. (Gustavo Fring/Pexels)

The study further highlights the critical relationship between untreated visual impairments and dementia risk.

By recognizing this connection and taking proactive steps to maintain healthy vision, individuals can potentially reduce their risk of developing dementia. Prioritizing regular eye exams, seeking treatment when necessary and accessing rehabilitation services can contribute to a higher quality of life and promote cognitive health in older adults.