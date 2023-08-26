The Dorian Yates workout: How he used to train

Dorian Yates, a renowned bodybuilder, stands as a beacon in the fitness world. Born in 1962 in England, he sculpted an extraordinary physique that earned him the prestigious title of Mr. Olympia six times during the 1990s.

His distinctive approach to training, known as High-Intensity Training (HIT), emphasized shorter, intense workouts, revolutionizing bodybuilding methods.

Yates' dominance in the sport was marked by his remarkable muscularity and streamlined, symmetrical form. His moniker, the "Shadow," reflected his quiet, focused demeanor, which contrasted with the flamboyant personas of his peers.

Beyond the stage, Yates ventured into business, launching the DY Nutrition brand, providing quality supplements for fitness enthusiasts worldwide. His influence remains palpable in the fitness industry, serving as an inspiration for aspiring bodybuilders and promoting a disciplined, no-nonsense approach to achieving peak physical condition.

Dorian Yates' workout routine

The legendary bodybuilder crafted a training routine that became the stuff of legends in the fitness world. His approach was as simple as it was intense, and it played a pivotal role in securing his six consecutive Mr. Olympia titles in the 1990s.

High-Intensity Training (HIT): The Core Philosophy

Dorian Yates was a pioneer of High-Intensity Training, a methodology that broke away from the conventional, high-volume routines of his time. HIT is all about quality over quantity. Yates believed in performing fewer sets but with maximum intensity, pushing his muscles to the brink during every workout.

The Split Routine: Focusing on Specific Muscle Groups

Dorian Yates' training was organized into a 4-day split routine, allowing him to concentrate on specific muscle groups each day. This approach ensured ample time for muscle recovery while maintaining the intensity.

Day 1: Back and Biceps

Deadlifts: 2-3 working sets, aiming for muscle failure. T-Bar Rows or Barbell Rows: 2-3 sets, working to failure. Lat Pulldowns or Pull-Ups: 2-3 sets, pushing to failure. Bicep Curls (Barbell or Dumbbell): 2-3 sets, focusing on the biceps until failure.

Day 2: Chest and Triceps

Bench Press (Flat or Incline): 2-3 sets, pushing to muscle failure. Incline Dumbbell Press: 2-3 sets, again, aiming for muscle failure. Flyes (Dumbbell or Machine): 2-3 sets with maximum effort. Tricep Dips or Tricep Pushdowns: 2-3 sets, working to failure.

Day 3: Rest or Active Recovery

The third day stays completely separated to provide the body with enough rest to heal from the fatigue.

Day 4: Shoulders and Traps

Shoulder Press (Barbell or Dumbbell): 2-3 sets, striving for muscle failure. Lateral Raises (Dumbbell or Machine): 2-3 sets, maintaining intensity. Rear Delt: 2-3 sets to failure. Shrugs (Barbell or Dumbbell): 2-3 sets with a focus on the traps until failure.

Day 5: Legs

Squats: 2-3 sets, pushing to muscle failure. Leg Press: 2-3 sets with maximum effort. Leg Extensions: 2-3 sets, maintaining intensity. Stiff-Leg Deadlifts: 2-3 sets, striving for muscle failure.

Day 6: Rest or Active Recovery

This is as same as the third day, as Yates kept it away from training for active recovery and healing from fatigue.

Day 7: Repeat Cycle

This routine follows a 4-day split, with an emphasis on working major muscle groups intensely while allowing ample time for recovery. Dorian Yates used to perform each exercise with strict form, and the goal was to reach muscle failure in each working set.

Training Techniques: Reaching Muscle Failure

What set Dorian Yates apart was his relentless pursuit of muscle failure. In each set, he pushed himself to the point where he couldn't perform another repetition with proper form. This intensity stimulated muscle growth and adaptation.

"Blood and Guts": The Infamous Intensity

Yates coined the phrase "Blood and Guts" to encapsulate his approach. He believed that true growth came when a bodybuilder was willing to push through the pain barrier and into the realm of discomfort. He embraced the struggle, lifting weights that were not only physically challenging but mentally demanding.

Now that you know how Yates used to train, you can try this approach under proper guidance. Adequate rest and a balanced diet were equally critical to his success, so you must not ignore these for muscle repair and growth.