What Is Garcinia Cambogia? Uses, Benefits, and Nutritional Value

Garcinia Cambogia is a tropical species of Garcinia native to South and Southeast Asia. It is also known as the Gardenia gummi-gutta or Malabar tamarind. It is cultivated primarily in India, China, Malaysia, and the Philippines, and is exported all over the world.

The fruit resembles a tiny pumpkin and can be anywhere from green to yellow in color. It is sour to taste and is often consumed cooked, in curries or in other dishes.

It is a popular name in the world of fitness as it is believed to be a great supplement to aid with weight loss. The fruit is used in traditional households as a remedy for digestive issues. The extract of the fruit is also used in cosmetic products. The wood of the tree is used in construction and to make furniture.

How is Garcinia Cambogia linked to weight loss?

Garcinia Cambogia blew up as a weight loss supplement in 2012 when celebrity doctor Dr. Oz promoted it on his show.

The peel of this fruit is said to contain high amounts of hydroxycitric acid (or HCA). HCA in powdered or tablet form is sold widely as a weight loss supplement in health stores.

HCA is an acid that blocks the enzyme citrate lyase, which the body uses to produce fat. It also suppresses appetite by releasing serotonin in the brain. These studies also suggest that it may be effective at reducing the accumulation of fat in the lower belly area.

The consumption of garcinia cambogia has also been shown to lower cholesterol levels and increase the amount of fat metabolites that are excreted throughout the day.

HCA is also said to enhance athletic performance by increasing endurance levels and stopping people from feeling exhausted too quickly.

Studies on animals have shown that garcinia cambogia may have other benefits, such as:

• Reducing inflammation

• Decreasing insulin levels

• Improving blood sugar control

• Decreasing leptin levels

• Improves digestion

Side effects

Where there is good, there has to be a little bad to balance it out. While it is safe for the average person to consume up to 2.8 grams of HCA a day, some side effects have been reported.

Excessive dosage of HCA can cause headaches. Image via Unsplash/Usman Yousaf

Common side effects of taking HCA include:

• Headache

• Nausea

• Skin rashes

• Cold

• Digestive problems

• Low blood sugar

The more severe side effects of consuming excessive amounts of HCA have been linked to liver damage and testicular atrophy.

As with any supplement, it is always recommended to check with your doctor before taking them. Supplements are not regulated by the USDA.

Although fruit might be a great natural weight loss aid, the results are not too significant. There are several other alternative natural foods that aid with weight loss. You can check out some of our other posts.

That being said, the best way to lose weight is to exercise and eat well. Taking supplements to speed up the process, just trust the process and keep pushing. Additionally, you can try some proven healthy and effective diets for weight loss.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Would you try out Garcinia Cambogia? Not for me. Wouldn't hurt to try. 0 votes so far