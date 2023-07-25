The link between stress and constipation and how to fix it

Let's talk about two things that nobody likes: stress and constipation. We all know that stress is a part of life, but did you know it can wreak havoc on your gut?

Stress releases hormones that can slow down the movement of food in the gut, leading to hard and dry stools that are tough to pass. Not fun, right? To exacerbate matters, stress also messes up the healthy bacteria in the gut that help with digestion.

Understanding link between stress and constipation

Impacts healthy gut bacteria

Stress and constipation might seem like unlikely partners, but they go hand in hand more often than you'd think.

When stress hits, the body goes into "fight or flight" mode, focusing on survival rather than digestion. That means the gut takes a backseat, slowing down the movement of food through the intestines.

Effects of stress on your gut

1) Slow transit time

Might feel constipated

Have you ever felt like your food is taking forever to make its way through your system?

That's because stress can slow down the transit time in your gut. Slower transit means water gets absorbed, leading to harder and drier stools that are difficult to pass.

2) Unhappy gut bacteria

Unhealthy eating habits

We all have a friendly army of bacteria in the gut that help us digest food, but when stress comes knocking, it can throw these bacteria off balance. That means the gut doesn't work as efficiently as it should, potentially leading to constipation.

3) Messed-up eating habits

Stress has a sneaky way of messing with eating habits. Some people lose their appetite when stress strikes, while others find comfort in unhealthy foods that lack fiber.

You know what fiber does? It keeps things moving smoothly in the digestive system. So, when you don't get enough fiber, it can lead to constipation.

How to get rid of stress constipation?

1) Taming stress monsters

Work out every day.

Stress doesn't have to control the gut. Find stress-busting activities that work for you, like going for a walk, practicing deep breathing or even just indulging in your favorite hobbies. Taking a little time each day to relax and unwind, which can do wonders for your gut health.

2) Fiber-fueled foods

The gut loves fiber, so make sure to include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes in your diet.

These fiber-rich foods add bulk to your stools and help them move along smoothly. Remember that eating fruits every day can help keep the gut healthy.

3) Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water is key to keeping the gut happy. Water keeps things lubricated and helps soften stools, making them easier to pass. Aim for around eight cups of water per day, and your gut will thank you.

4) Get moving

Stress and constipation: keeping yourself hydrated

Exercise not only helps reduce stress but also keeps the gut in good shape. Physical activity stimulates the digestive system, helping regulate bowel movements. So, find activities you enjoy, and make them a regular part of your routine.

5) Establish a bathroom routine

Take care of your mental health.

The gut loves routine, so try to create a regular bathroom schedule. Try and use the washroom at the same time, even if you don't feel the urge to go. That helps train the body to be more efficient and less constipation-prone.

6) Reach out for support

Sharing your feelings and concerns with supportive friends, family or even a therapist can provide you with the emotional support you need to break free from stress and constipation.

Stress doesn't have to rule your gut. By understanding the connection between stress and constipation and following the aformentioned simple tips, you can break the stress and constipation chain and keep your digestive system happy.

Remember to manage stress, fuel up on fiber, stay hydrated, get moving, establish a bathroom routine, and seek support when needed.