"The medicine made my life hell" - Ozempic users report stomach paralysis as side effect of drug

Ozempic has gained immense popularity among people willing to lose weight. While many users experienced positive results, others faced distressing side effects, including stomach paralysis, also called gastroparesis.

A recent investigation has found that some users of Ozempic and wegovy, another medication in the same drug class, suffered from extreme side effects after taking the medications.

Apart from muscle loss and weakness, users are saying that they experienced frequent vomiting and stomach paralysis.

What is stomach paralysis?

Gastroparesis affects the digestive system. (Photo via Freepik)

Stomach paralysis, also known as gastroparesis, is a functional disorder that affects the nerves and muscles of the stomach. This condition affects muscle activity or the peristalsis and slows down the process of moving food from the stomach to the small intestine.

As a result, the stomach stops processing the food as it should, which messes up the entire digestive system. Some common symptoms of stomach paralysis include:

bloating and gas

indigestion

upper abdominal pain

loss of appetite

irregular bowel movements

heartburn

vomiting and nausea

There's no direct treatment for stomach paralysis, but doctors may offer certain treatments to regulate muscle contractions and ease uncomfortable symptoms. Treatments to alleviate symptoms may include medications, specific diet or surgery.

Ozempic users report stomach paralysis after taking medication

Users have reported gastroparesis after taking Ozempic. (Photo via Freepik)

In a recent report from CNN published on July 25, two patients, both women and under 40, reported that their stomach got paralyzed after taking Ozempic.

In an interview with CNN, Joanie Knight a 37-year-old woman from Louisiana, shared her distressing experience with Ozempic:

"I wish I never touched it. I wish I’d never heard of it in my life. The medicine made my life hell. So much hell. It has cost me money. It cost me a lot of stress. It cost me days and nights and trips with my family. It cost me a lot, and it’s not worth it. The price is too high.

Another woman, Emily Wright, a 38-year-old teacher from Toronto, revealed that after taking the medication, she 'vomited frequently' and had to take a leave of absence from her job. Although Wright stopped taking the medication a year ago, she hasn’t yet been back to her normal health.

In the two cases, both women were diagnosed with stomach paralysis, which their healthcare providers believe may have resulted from Ozempic. Emily Wright has also been diagnosed with cyclic vomiting syndrome – a rare disorder that leads to frequent episodes of vomiting and nausea.

Ozempic users experienced frequent vomiting. (Photo via Freepik)

Meanwhile, another user, Brenda Allen, 42, said that she started experiencing 'severe stomach problems' after her doctor prescribed her Wegovy, a weight loss drug. Allen claimed that the medication caused her to vomit and also led to dehydration, which required immediate medical care.

Ozempic, a diabetes drug and Wegovy, a weight loss drug, are made up of semaglutide, which works by mimicking a hormone naturally made within the body, GLP-1. The GLP-1 in these medications curbs appetite by slowing down the passage of foods.

What are the possible side effects of Ozempic?

Ozempic can cause severe side effects. (Photo via Pexels/RF._.studio)

The most common side effects of Ozempic may include vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, diarrhea and constipation. However, the medication can also cause some serious side effects, like:

blurry vision

pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas)

hypoglycemia (low blood sugar)

allergic reactions

gallbladder issues

kidney problems

Ozempic side effects: How long does it last?

Most people who develop side effects from Ozempic experience only short-term and mild symptoms, which go away on their own in a few days or weeks.

However, in cases where people experience serious side effects like stomach paralysis, they may require urgent medical care. According to medical experts, more cases linked to side effects of Ozempic are coming up as the medication is getting more and more popular.