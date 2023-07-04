Understanding gastroparesis: Major symptoms, possible causes and treatments    

Gastroparesis is a functional disorder that affects stomach muscles and nerves. The condition is also called paralysis of the stomach, as it makes the muscles and nerves weaker and slower, disrupting the process of digestion. Over time, that causes the food to accumulate in the stomach for long durations, leading to numerous mild and severe symptoms.
The condition can occur due to several reasons, and there’s no exact cause or cure for the same. However, certain treatment options and medications can help manage symptoms. Here’s everything you need to know about the paralysis of the stomach.
What is gastroparesis?
Stomach paralysis is a serious condition that affects the nerves and muscles in the stomach. If left untreated, the condition can interfere with peristalsis, the muscle activity that helps move food through the stomach into the small intestine.
The disruption in this movement stops the stomach from processing food or emptying itself as it should, affecting the digestive process and causing uncomfortable symptoms.
What are the major gastroparesis symptoms?
The symptoms can range from mild to severe and also vary from one person to another.
The major symptoms can include:
- vomiting and nausea
- upper abdominal pain
- loss of appetite
- bloating and gas
- weight loss
- malnutrition
- feeling full all the time
- acid reflux
- constipation
- fluctuations in blood sugar
It's important to note that many people don’t experience any signs and symptoms of stomach paralysis, which then leads to serious health conditions in the long run.
What causes gastroparesis?
The exact cause of gastroparesis is unknown, but medical experts believe that the nerve signals in the stomach can be responsible. When the nerves in the stomach become disrupted by different factors, it causes foods to move slowly, leading to paralysis in the stomach.
Sometimes, the condition can also be a complication of diabetes or develop as a side-effect post-surgery. Medications like antidepressants, opioid painkillers and high blood pressure medicines can also slow down digestion and lead to similar symptoms.
People who already have gastroparesis should avoid these medications, as these can exacerbate their health condition and become life-threatening.
Risk factors
Several factors can increase risk of gastroparesis. These include:
- diabetes
- connective tissue disorders
- esophageal surgery
- abdominal surgery
- thyroid
- nervous system illness like multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease
Gastroparesis treatment
While there's no exact cure for stomach paralysis, certain things can be done to manage the symptoms.
Your doctor might recommend certain medications and diets to improve the underlying condition. In serious cases, though, surgeries can be an effective way to get relief.
Medications: Your doctor may prescribe medications to treat symptoms like nausea, vomiting and pain caused by gastroparesis. Medications can include promethazine and prochlorperazine.
Diet: A change in diet is also a common part of the treatment. A dietician can suggest certain foods or changes in diet to help your stomach to function and absorb nutrients more efficiently.
You may be asked to:
- consume smaller meals throughout the day
- eat cooked vegetables rather than raw
- chew food properly
- consume fibre-rich vegetables and fruits
- drink at least 1-1.5 litres of water every day
- take multivitamins
- exercise regularly
- avoid alcohol and smoking
- avoid high-fat foods
Surgery: The goal of the surgery is to remove the disruptions from the stomach so that it can empty itself more effectively. It's the last treatment option, which is done when all other treatments and medications fail. Surgical procedures might include pyloroplasty or a gastric bypass.
While gastroparesis can be mild or severe, it's important to control the condition as soon as possible to avoid developing complications in the future.
Even though there is no exact treatment, you must consult a doctor, and opt for the available options to help manage your condition efficiently. Your doctor will help you find the right treatment plan that works best for your health condition.