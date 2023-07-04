Understanding gastroparesis: Major symptoms, possible causes and treatments    

Gastroparesis is a functional disorder that affects stomach muscles and nerves. The condition is also called paralysis of the stomach, as it makes the muscles and nerves weaker and slower, disrupting the process of digestion. Over time, that causes the food to accumulate in the stomach for long durations, leading to numerous mild and severe symptoms.

The condition can occur due to several reasons, and there’s no exact cause or cure for the same. However, certain treatment options and medications can help manage symptoms. Here’s everything you need to know about the paralysis of the stomach.

What is gastroparesis?

It can affect digestion. (Photo via Pexels/Kat Smith)

Stomach paralysis is a serious condition that affects the nerves and muscles in the stomach. If left untreated, the condition can interfere with peristalsis, the muscle activity that helps move food through the stomach into the small intestine.

The disruption in this movement stops the stomach from processing food or emptying itself as it should, affecting the digestive process and causing uncomfortable symptoms.

What are the major gastroparesis symptoms?

Symptoms can include bloating and gas. (Photo via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

The symptoms can range from mild to severe and also vary from one person to another.

The major symptoms can include:

vomiting and nausea

upper abdominal pain

loss of appetite

bloating and gas

weight loss

malnutrition

feeling full all the time

acid reflux

constipation

fluctuations in blood sugar

It's important to note that many people don’t experience any signs and symptoms of stomach paralysis, which then leads to serious health conditions in the long run.

What causes gastroparesis?

The exact cause of gastroparesis is unknown, but medical experts believe that the nerve signals in the stomach can be responsible. When the nerves in the stomach become disrupted by different factors, it causes foods to move slowly, leading to paralysis in the stomach.

Sometimes, the condition can also be a complication of diabetes or develop as a side-effect post-surgery. Medications like antidepressants, opioid painkillers and high blood pressure medicines can also slow down digestion and lead to similar symptoms.

People who already have gastroparesis should avoid these medications, as these can exacerbate their health condition and become life-threatening.

Risk factors

Diabetes can increase risk of stomach paralysis. (Photo via Pexels/PhotoMIX Company)

Several factors can increase risk of gastroparesis. These include:

diabetes

connective tissue disorders

esophageal surgery

abdominal surgery

thyroid

nervous system illness like multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease

Gastroparesis treatment

While there's no exact cure for stomach paralysis, certain things can be done to manage the symptoms.

Your doctor might recommend certain medications and diets to improve the underlying condition. In serious cases, though, surgeries can be an effective way to get relief.

Medications: Your doctor may prescribe medications to treat symptoms like nausea, vomiting and pain caused by gastroparesis. Medications can include promethazine and prochlorperazine.

Diet: A change in diet is also a common part of the treatment. A dietician can suggest certain foods or changes in diet to help your stomach to function and absorb nutrients more efficiently.

You may be asked to:

consume smaller meals throughout the day

eat cooked vegetables rather than raw

chew food properly

consume fibre-rich vegetables and fruits

drink at least 1-1.5 litres of water every day

take multivitamins

exercise regularly

avoid alcohol and smoking

avoid high-fat foods

Surgery: The goal of the surgery is to remove the disruptions from the stomach so that it can empty itself more effectively. It's the last treatment option, which is done when all other treatments and medications fail. Surgical procedures might include pyloroplasty or a gastric bypass.

Diet change can manage uncomfortable symptoms. (Photo via Pexels/Cats Coming)

While gastroparesis can be mild or severe, it's important to control the condition as soon as possible to avoid developing complications in the future.

Even though there is no exact treatment, you must consult a doctor, and opt for the available options to help manage your condition efficiently. Your doctor will help you find the right treatment plan that works best for your health condition.

