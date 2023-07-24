The Most Common Mouth Diseases and Their Causes

As the mouth is our body's entry point, maintaining excellent dental health is crucial for general wellness. Regrettably, a number of oral disorders can jeopardize oral health, posing a risk of discomfort and consequences if neglected.

For these problems to be properly prevented and managed, it is essential to comprehend the most prevalent mouth diseases and their causes.

Most Common Mouth Diseases and Causes

1. Dental Caries (Tooth Decay)

One of the most frequent oral health problems globally is dental caries, sometimes referred to as tooth decay or cavities. It happens when plaque, a bacterial film that sticks to the teeth, accumulates.

Cavities are caused by acids produced by the bacteria in plaque, which erode tooth enamel. Major influencing variables include poor mouth hygiene, consuming sugary and acidic foods, and receiving insufficient fluoride exposure.

Dental Caries. (Image via Pexels)

2. Gingivitis

Gum inflammation, known as gingivitis, is mostly brought on by plaque buildup along the gum line. Plaque irritates and infects the gum tissues if it is not regularly eliminated by brushing and flossing. Gums that are red, swollen, and bleeding are typical signs. Gingivitis risk factors include poor dental hygiene, smoking, using certain drugs, and experiencing hormonal changes.

3. Periodontitis

Gingivitis can develop into periodontitis, a more serious type of gum disease, if it is not treated. With periodontitis, the infection extends below the gum line and has the potential to harm the bone and connective tissues that support the teeth.

This may eventually result in tooth loss. Periodontitis is caused by a number of variables, including poor dental hygiene, heredity, smoking, and certain medical disorders.

4. Halitosis (Bad Breath)

People of all ages experience halitosis, or persistent foul breath, which is a frequent oral health issue. Poor dental hygiene, certain foods (including garlic and onions), dry mouth, cigarette use, and underlying medical disorders are just a few of the causes.

5. Oral Thrush (Candidiasis)

Candida yeast is a fungus that causes oral thrush. On the tongue, inner cheeks, and roof of the mouth, it manifests as creamy white lesions. Oral thrush is more common in those with diabetes, weaker immune systems, and those using antibiotics.

6. Bruxism (Teeth Grinding)

Bruxism is the repetitive grinding or clenching of the teeth, frequently while you're asleep. Tooth fractures, jaw discomfort, migraines, and excessive tooth wear are all possible results. Anxiety, stress, and crooked teeth are frequently cited as causes of bruxism.

7. Oral cancer

A deadly condition that can affect the lips, tongue, cheeks, and throat, oral cancer can also affect other regions of the mouth. Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, alcohol usage, and excessive sun exposure are risk factors.

Oral cancer. (Image via Pexels)

Maintaining dental health and preventing these common disorders are both mostly preventable. A balanced diet, regular dental checkups, good oral hygiene habits, and abstaining from cigarette use and excessive alcohol intake are essential for maintaining oral health. We can guarantee a healthy and attractive smile for a lifetime by remaining informed and adopting preventative action.