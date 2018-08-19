Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Perfect Keto Diet Meal Plan 

Daniel N
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
225   //    19 Aug 2018, 06:33 IST

A Keto Diet can really help you shed the pounds
A Keto Diet can really help you shed the pounds

That a vast part of the world is slowly but surely shifting towards a healthier lifestyle is no secret. After all, we live in an age where cola majors are either tweaking their formulas or developing fruit ranges in order to gather steam again, where renowned chocolate makers are cutting down the sugar content in their merchandise and where junk food chains are experiencing a slowdown. And if you count as one of those individuals determined to bring about a change in their lifestyle then, kudos, we’re here to do all that we can to help you.

The first thing you need to know is that opting to exercise is just the tip of the iceberg, with eating right equally important. So yes, you must brace yourself and condition your body and mind to live right as a healthy lifestyle is as much a mental test as it is a physical one. But if you’re really up for it, then things will gradually start moving like clockwork.

Now, there are countless diets out there but a certain diet called the Keto Diet is rapidly gaining steam. This highly popular diet, endorsed by countless celebrities including Halle Berry and Kourtney Kardashian, involves minimising your carbs and upping your fat intake so that your body can use fat as a source of energy.

In about two days to a week after the Keto Diet’s incorporation, your body enters a state of ketosis i.e. its adaptation to the lack of carbs for the cells to use as energy. To make up for the lack of carbs, your body starts making ketones, which are natural compounds your body uses as a substitute. And the best part? The more energy you need, the more fats will burn, making a Keto Diet a highly effective weight loss tool.

So, if you’re thinking of adopting a Keto Diet, then you’re certainly taking a step in the right direction. However, while a Keto Diet is can do a whole lot of good, it has the complete opposite effect for people with diabetes and high blood pressure as well as breastfeeding mothers. Which is why you’d be wise to consult your physician before adopting the Keto Diet. Of course, this fat and protein filled diet must be incorporated correctly, so without further ado, let’s take a look at the perfect Keto Diet meal plan. 

Day 1


Begin your day with eggs

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs in butter with lettuce and avocado

Morning Snack: Sunflower seeds

Lunch: Spinach salad with grilled salmon

Mid-Day Snack: Celery strips

Dinner: Pork chop with cauliflower mash

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Workout Tips Diet Tips
Daniel N
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
What is Ketogenic Diet? Ultimate Guide to Best Keto Diet...
RELATED STORY
NBA Star LeBron James' Crazy Diet
RELATED STORY
7-Day Vegan Meal Plan For Maximum Weight Loss
RELATED STORY
7 Day Proven Vegetarian Diet Plan To Lose Belly Fat
RELATED STORY
14 Days Perfect Vegan Meal Plan - 2000 Calories
RELATED STORY
3500 Calorie Michael Phelps' Golden Diet Revealed
RELATED STORY
5 Effective Diet Plans To Gain Weight & Build Muscle!
RELATED STORY
What Is A Healthy Diet? 5 Best Tips For A Healthy Diet Plan
RELATED STORY
Healthy Lifestyle: A Balanced Diet Plan For Beginners
RELATED STORY
5 Foods Your Healthy Diet Chart Must Have
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us