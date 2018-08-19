The Perfect Keto Diet Meal Plan

A Keto Diet can really help you shed the pounds

That a vast part of the world is slowly but surely shifting towards a healthier lifestyle is no secret. After all, we live in an age where cola majors are either tweaking their formulas or developing fruit ranges in order to gather steam again, where renowned chocolate makers are cutting down the sugar content in their merchandise and where junk food chains are experiencing a slowdown. And if you count as one of those individuals determined to bring about a change in their lifestyle then, kudos, we’re here to do all that we can to help you.

The first thing you need to know is that opting to exercise is just the tip of the iceberg, with eating right equally important. So yes, you must brace yourself and condition your body and mind to live right as a healthy lifestyle is as much a mental test as it is a physical one. But if you’re really up for it, then things will gradually start moving like clockwork.

Now, there are countless diets out there but a certain diet called the Keto Diet is rapidly gaining steam. This highly popular diet, endorsed by countless celebrities including Halle Berry and Kourtney Kardashian, involves minimising your carbs and upping your fat intake so that your body can use fat as a source of energy.

In about two days to a week after the Keto Diet’s incorporation, your body enters a state of ketosis i.e. its adaptation to the lack of carbs for the cells to use as energy. To make up for the lack of carbs, your body starts making ketones, which are natural compounds your body uses as a substitute. And the best part? The more energy you need, the more fats will burn, making a Keto Diet a highly effective weight loss tool.

So, if you’re thinking of adopting a Keto Diet, then you’re certainly taking a step in the right direction. However, while a Keto Diet is can do a whole lot of good, it has the complete opposite effect for people with diabetes and high blood pressure as well as breastfeeding mothers. Which is why you’d be wise to consult your physician before adopting the Keto Diet. Of course, this fat and protein filled diet must be incorporated correctly, so without further ado, let’s take a look at the perfect Keto Diet meal plan.

Day 1

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs in butter with lettuce and avocado

Morning Snack: Sunflower seeds

Lunch: Spinach salad with grilled salmon

Mid-Day Snack: Celery strips

Dinner: Pork chop with cauliflower mash

