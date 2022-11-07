The Rock Explains Why Grueling Workouts Help Him Think Better

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a jam-packed schedule, but he always finds time to get a workout at the gym. He recently posted an Instagram video of himself in his Iron Paradise home gym at the end of a grueling leg workout.

Johnson said that his most challenging workouts can help him in other areas of his life, as he's able to clear his mind by pushing himself physically hard. The WWE superstar-turned-actor is an inspiration to his 335 million followers on Instagram and encourages them to be the hardest worker in the room.

Dwayne Johnson AKA "The Rock" Explains How Intense Workout Helps Him Think More Clearly

The actor shared a video on how his workouts can leave him feeling mentally refreshed.

"I like to have a mental inventory of what is going on in my life," he said. "It helps me think about where I am and where I want to go."

Once he's pushed himself through that pain and trauma, there's usually a little greatness waiting for him on the other side.

Johnson added that whenever he's in the middle of a workout, especially when he's pushing himself to the limit, he often gets an epiphany.

"It happens right here in the gym," he said. "I get it."

Johnson has spoken before about his philosophy and outlook on life, and how he powers himself with gratitude.

He wrote earlier this year that he stopped saying "I have to" and started saying "I get to" when it comes to hard work and things he's passionate about. The switch has led him to focus on "grind, gratitude, and growth" each day.

‘The Rock’ shares his training methods on social media, usually filmed at his home gym called ‘Iron Paradise’.

A busy schedule can make it hard for Johnson to stick to his rigorous training regimen. To stay motivated for late night sessions, he listens to C.T. Fletcher’s motivational speech “Obsession.”

How Exercise Helps With Mental Clarity?

Exercising is a great way to experience endorphins, which are chemicals the body produces that reduce pain and stress. They make you feel good, even when you're exercising hard and sweating buckets.

These chemcials make you think clearly, enabling you to concentrate better. That's especially helpful if you do a lot of mental tasks, like solving problems or thinking creatively. Remember that when your brain works better, that often translates into success in other parts of life too, such as work or playing sports.

Takeaway

The Rock's philosophy makes sense: challenging your body during a workout can help you learn to push through other challenges in your life with greater ease.

While the long-term effects of his training regimen aren't yet clear, it seems that what The Rock does offers one more benefit for those looking for a way to clear their mind and push themself to get through their day.

