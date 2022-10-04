The Rock and NFL Player Aaron Donald Smash One-Arm Dumbbell Rows in This New Video

"The Rock," aka Dwayne Johnson, is one of the most successful Hollywood actors with an incredible and jacked physique. Well known to be one of the most hardworking stars, he is an ardent advocate of exercising for staying in shape. Therefore, Dwayne Johnson works works out twice a day to maintain that shredded physique.

Aaron Donald is a professional footballer with a defensive tackle position in the National Football League (NFL). He often shares glimpses of his grueling workout videos on social media for his fans.

Earlier, Dwayne Johnson shared a clip of him performing a coordinated repetition of abs wheel exercises with NFL star Aaron Donald. This time, they have come together in one-arm dumbbell rows with perfect synchronization to work on their biceps and back.

Watch the complete workout video of the one-arm dumbbell rows here:

Dwayne Johnson and Aaron Donald’s One-Arm Dumbbell Rows

The one-arm dumbbell rows is a fantastic addition to one’s workout routine to effectively target your hips, back, biceps, and shoulders. This compound exercise helps in strengthening the upper body along with building better core stability. The unilateral movement allows you to effectively balance the strength on both sides while correcting any muscle imbalance.

Dwayne Johnson captioned the workout video as follows:

“We are always hungry. Never full.”

The one-arm dumbbell rows involved 100 lb dumbbells with 20 repetitions at a time before swapping to the opposite arm until both arms have completed 40 repetitions without any rest.

Dwayne Johnson and Aaron Donald seemed to appear quite well synchronized as they worked together to share their grueling workout session. They have previously joined hands for other video clippings such as talking about their upbringing or performing similar sweat-breaking workouts.

While the Rock looks forward to his most-awaited movie, Black Adams, Aaron Donald has been busy with his NFL football matches of the season.

Aaron Donald and the Rock seem to have bonded over their work ethic and equal love for athletic pursuits encouraged by their dads, as mentioned in past video clippings. Both Aaron Donald and the Rock used to watch their dads train as children and started following the same path.

"We're cut from the same intense cloth with our passion for training, family and LEGACY... there is no substitute for hard work, through discipline and tough fatherly love."

Those who have been loyal followers of the Rock and Donald must know that these two stars keep sharing crazy workout videos on their Instagram for their fans and supporters. Often times, they feature well-known celebrities or athletes with them. These videos have definitely been a hit among their fans who have shown nothing but positive and encouraging words in the comment section.

Both Aaron Donald and Dwayne Johnson have excelled in their respective careers as footballers and actors. Their workout regime and fitness training have contributed in a large measure to their success. Based on their different video clippings, it can certainly be said that Aaron Donald and Dwayne Johnson come with their own strengths.

Takeaway

The Rock and Donald have inspired thousands of people with their successful careers and workout videos. It is clear that they work immensely hard to excel in their fields and give their best performances. They have even garnered huge respect among their contemporaries and colleagues alike.

You can certainly take inspiration from both these stars if you want to reach your fitness goal. However, as advised, a workout routine works best when it is tailored to the fitness capacity and ability of our own body. A nutritious diet plan is an important part of the plan.

