The Rock's "Ultimate" 3D Superhero Arm Workout For Black Adam

To prepare for the role of Black Adam in DC's, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock packed on more muscle than ever before. The process was one of the most arduous things he had done—and now his strength and conditioning coach is offering some insight into the challenging training program that helped him achieve those epic gains, starting with his "3D superhero arms."

In a new Instagram post, Dave Rienzi explained that the objective for this phase of training was not to bulk up. Instead, The Rock and his trainer brought the intensity to another level by doing some of the toughest workouts of their careers.

Rock's "Ultimate" 3D Superhero Arm Workout

Here's a full workout that will get you big arms like Black Adam:

Rope pushdowns (4 sets of 20)

Dumbbell skull crushers (4 sets of 12)

Dual cable pushdowns (4 sets of 10)

Barbell curls (4 sets of 20)

Dumbbell concentration curls (4 sets of 12)

Tri-set: incline dumbbell curls, incline hammer curls, EZ bar spider curls (4 sets of 8 each)

Rienzi begins Swayne Johnson's triceps workout with rope push-downs, recommending 30 seconds rest between sets. He follows this with dumbbell skull crushers and advises extending the arms further back in order to keep that tension on the triceps. His triceps workout finishes with sets of 12 reps broken down into 4 static holds at the bottom position, 4 regular reps and 4 extending negatives.

Then he moves on to cable push-downs with a dual-grip. He alternates between an underhand and overhand grip, and pauses at the top of each rep, focusing on getting a crazy pump. Next up are dumbbell concentration curls, where he performs four reps with three-second negatives, four with three-second holds, and four traditional form.

After a series of exercises, Rienzi wraps up 'The Rock's ultimate 3D superhero workout with an incline dumbbell curl/incline hammer curl/EZ bar spider curl combination. He says it's his favorite exercise because it hits both the biceps and triceps hard.

The Rock's Post-Workout Recovery Meal

As important as The Rock's workouts are, what he puts in his body is just as crucial. Within 10 minutes of finishing a workout, he takes a post-workout protein shake made from:

65 to 70 grams of protein powder

35 grams of carbohydrate powder

one apple and one scoop of electrolytes with water and ice.

After a workout, Johnson eats a meal that includes chicken. He is careful to eat a healthy meal containing protein and carbs immediately after exercise. He knows that his body will absorb these nutrients most efficiently at this time.

Wrapping Up

No matter if you're a die-hard superhero fan or simply a casual moviegoer with no particular interest in the DC Extended Universe, Black Adam is definitely one of the most exciting characters on the horizon at the moment.

With Dwayne Johnson heading up the action, there's reason to be optimistic about what's to come—and this glimpse at his training progress should prove exciting for just about anyone with an interest in physical fitness.

