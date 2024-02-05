The Short Arc Quad Exercise: Boost Your Quadriceps Strength & Improve Mobility

The Short Arc Quad (SAQ) exercise is an easy and effective method to strengthen the quadriceps muscles. It is one of the best exercises to recover from a hip or knee injury. Quadriceps muscles play a vital role in mobility.

In case you are experiencing knee pain or struggling with your daily body movements, getting physical therapy might be useful.

It can help make your lower body stronger and make mobility easier. One of the top moves suggested by physical therapists is the short arc quad exercise. This exercise is good for your quads and it is all about boosting that mobility of yours.

What are Quadriceps?

Quadriceps are an important muscle which is helps basic mobility (Image via Vecteezy)

Quadriceps or quads are the large muscles on top of your thighs. They run down the front of your legs and help straighten your knees when they contract. They are essential for supporting your lower body.

A hip or knee injury can weaken or disrupt the functioning of your quadriceps. If you are bedridden, then it might weaken these muscles. You can strengthen your quadriceps and mobility by getting physical therapy for hip and knee injuries.

Benefits of Short Arc Quad Exercise

SQA exercise helps better recovery from knee surgery (Image via Vecteezy)

Almost anyone can benefit from the short arc quad exercise, as it is an effective way to maintain strength in the quadriceps muscles. Regularly performing this exercise could also help prevent hip or knee issues.

The SAQ exercise could be helpful for people under the following circumstances:

After total knee replacement surgery or ACL repair After a knee injury After prolonged bed rest In the hospital post-surgery After hip surgery or experiencing hip pain

The short arc quad exercise is simple to perform and is beneficial for those experiencing quadriceps weakness or dysfunction. It is also the first step in performing the straight leg raise exercise progression for knee and hip pain.

How to do Short Arc Quad Exercise

Before you start short arc quad exercise, it is recommended to consult your doctor or a therapist to make sure that it is safe to workout with regard to your health conditions. Stop your workout immediately if you experience an increase in knee pain or discomfort.

To perform the short arc quad exercise, follow these simple steps:

Lay down on your back keeping your knees straight. Place a bolster under the knee of the quad you want to strengthen. You can use simple items like a coffee can or basketball as a bolster. Slowly straighten your knee until your leg is fully straightened. Make sure to maintain contact with the bolster throughout the exercise. Tighten your quad muscle as your knee straightens. Aim to straighten your knee completely. Hold the straightened knee position for three to five seconds, and then slowly return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise 10 to 15 times. Doing two to three sets of the SAQ exercise may maximize the challenge to your quads. To increase the exercise's intensity, you can place a one to three-pound cuff weight on your ankle while performing the short arc quad.

To further strengthen your quads and hips, consider progressing to the straight leg raising exercise after completing the SAQ exercise. Your physical therapist can guide you on how to do this.

To conclude, if you have undergone any hip surgery or your legs are weak and if your body movement is stiff then you need to work on your quad strength and one of the exercises is the short arc quad exercise.

Below are the benefits:

Post-Surgery: If you've had surgery on your knee or hip, doing the SAQ can help get your leg strength back. Weak Quads: If your legs feel wobbly, the SAQ can help make them strong again. Better body movement: Want to move around easier? Strong quads can help.

Before you try the SAQ, consult with your physical therapist. They can check your quad strength and guide you. Then try out the SAQ to boost your quad power and move how you want to. Now, go out there and make your moves stronger and better with some hardy quads!