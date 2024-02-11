The types of tendonitis and how you can treat them

Tendonitis can happen anywhere in your body and is equally painful. When a tendon is irritated, it leads to tendonitis. It mostly happens in the knee, shoulder, heel, wrist, and elbow. This makes it the most common orthopedic condition among people.

This condition happens due to the overuse of any particular muscle. Doing the same exercise, or experiencing sudden or unplanned movements, like a twist and a turn, can cause this. The types of tendonitis are classified based on the body part affected or the activity that caused it.

The types of tendonitis?

There are many types of tendonitis (Image by Sasun Bughdarayan/Unsplash)

1. Wrist tendonitis: It is the most common type, which is characterized by pain and inflammation around the wrist. Fluid build-up can also occur in this type. Limiting wrist movement with wrist support can help with recovery.

2. Achilles tendonitis: In this case, there is swelling on the back side of the heel, which causes pain and discomfort. A lump formation may also be visible behind the ankle joint. Doing gentle exercises, using the correct footwear, and proper rest can provide relief.

3. Tennis elbow: As the name suggests, this type of tendonitis happens mainly to tennis players. The tendons on the outside of the elbow joint are vexed. The repeated movements while playing tennis cause this problem. Poor form and weak muscles while playing, can also lead to injuries, leading to tennis elbow.

4. Knee tendonitis: It is most common in basketball players and is also called jumper's knee. There is inflammation in the patellar tendon because of continuous bouncing, which may lead to unbearable knee pain.

5. Bicep tendonitis: When there is a tear in the tendons in the biceps, it leads to this condition. Swimmers, lifters, bodybuilders, and other athletes who use their upper arm a lot can suffer from this.

Understanding tendonitis and how to prevent it

Types of tendonitis: Wrist tendonitis causes severe pain in the wrist (Image by Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

Now that we know the types of tendonitis, let us understand this condition a little better. It is a repetitive stress disorder. A tendon works like a rope that connects muscles to bones, and when irritated, or there is a tear in it, we suffer.

Doing the correct warmup is necessary (Image by Gabin Vallet/Unsplash)

To prevent it from happening, you should warm up before playing any sport. Do not increase the intensity of your workout at once. Start at the bottom and slowly climb to the top. Build your muscles and condition them in the right manner. Proper rest and recovery are also important. Do not forget to cool down after every workout. Learn the correct method and form and also use the right equipment.

Do not strain or overtrain. Hire a trainer and use a spotter whenever necessary to prevent any kind of injury. If you are witnessing pain, do not take it lightly. Instead, get it treated and make it non-recurring.

As a treatment, you can apply ice packs to the area where you are experiencing pain. You can also use a crepe bandage or a splint to immobilize that area for a time, until the pain is gone. The best form of treatment, however, is rest. Do not engage in activities that can cause more sprains.

Just because you have this condition, it does not mean you cannot play your favorite sports or it will have an impact on your career. Most types of tendonitis can be healed, and you do not have to worry much. Always consult your orthopedic first.