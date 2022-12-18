Achilles tendonitis is a condition that leads to severe pain and discomfort in the back of the heel or ankle. It's usually caused by inflammation of the Achilles tendon and excessive physical workouts. The condition can be painful, affect overall mobility, and even make the muscles tight.

Fortunately, there're several Achilles tendonitis exercises that can help ease pain and strengthen the tendons. Most cases can be treated with regular practice of stretching exercises, but in some, there might be an immediate need for medical attention.

Best Achilles tendonitis exercises to ease pain

In this article, we’ve rounded up the six most effective Achilles tendonitis exercises to reduce pain, improve mobility, and speed up the entire healing process. If you have Achilles tendonitis, try these exercises to get some relief. Let's get started:

1) Calf stretch

The calf stretch, also called the runner’s stretch, is one of the best Achilles tendonitis exercises that loosens tight tendons and provides quick pain relief.

To do the exercise:

Stand straight in front of a wall, chair, or any sturdy object for support.

Place your hands on the object, and ensure that it’s positioned at eye level.

Bring your affected leg behind you with your toe pointed straight and heel flat on the floor. The opposite knee should be bent towards the object.

Slowly lean towards the object till your feel a stretch in your calf. Hold the stretch for a few seconds, and release.

2) Tiptoe

This easy exercise is also considered one of the best Achilles tendonitis exercises that reduce pain and also strengthen the muscles.

To do the exercise:

Stand straight with your feet together.

Lift your unaffected leg onto your tiptoe, and slowly shift your weight to the affected leg while using your unaffected one for support.

Relax and repeat. Continue the move with your opposite leg, if needed.

To make the exercise more challenging, bend your knees, or perform the move one leg at a time.

3) Resistance band calf stretch

This is a great variation of the standard calf stretch exercise that strengthens and tones the heel and calf muscles.

Using a resistance band forces these muscles to work against resistance and trains them even better. Initially, start with a light band, and work your way up to using a thicker band.

To do the exercise:

Sit straight on the floor or any flat surface, and extend your legs in front.

Loop a resistance band around your affected foot, and bend your knee slightly. Hold the ends of the band with your hands using a tight grip.

Pull the resistance band to bend your foot towards you. Stretch as far as you can, and slowly release.

Repeat the exercise.

4) Heel drop

The heel drop is easy and one of the best Achilles tendonitis exercises you can do to alleviate pain and tightness. This exercise can be easily done on a staircase using the leg that has an Achilles tendon issue.

To do the exercise:

Stand in front of the stairs, and hold onto the railings for support.

Place your affected foot on the edge of the stairs, and allow your heel to drop. Make sure the opposite leg is relaxed and straight.

Hold for a few seconds, and repeat the exercise.

5) Seated heel raise

The seated heel raise is another great Achilles Tendonitis exercise that offers support to the Achilles tendon and helps strengthen the muscle.

To do the exercise:

Sit straight at the edge of a chair, and position your feet at shoulder width.

With your back straight and hands on the sides, start to lift your heels as far as you can. Pause at the top, and slowly lower your heels back to the starting position.

Repeat the movement a few times.

6) Toe-to-wall stretch

The toe-to-wall stretch is one of the most convenient Achilles tendonitis exercises, particularly suitable for people who find the standard calf stretch difficult and intense. This exercise puts less pressure on the shoulders and also helps build mobility while reducing Achilles tendon pain.

To do the exercise:

Stand straight in front of a wall, and position your toes against it. Remember that the higher the position of your toes, the deeper the stretch you will feel.

With your heel on the floor and opposite leg behind you, start to lean forward, and feel the stretch.

Hold the stretch for as long as it's comfortable before releasing.

Repeat, if needed.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned Achilles tendonitis exercises are a great way to ease pain and loosen stiff tendons. Moreover, these exercises increase mobility and help strengthen the muscles too.

While these Achilles tendon stretches are effective and safe, it's best to consult a doctor before performing them. Your doctor or physical therapist can help determine what’s best for your condition.

Poll : 0 votes