The Ultimate Strength Training Program For Weight Loss

Are you trying to lose weight by going all out on cardio? Okay, let me start by saying you are not completely wrong. Cardio is very important when it comes to losing weight. But is that all?

Well, there is more to losing weight than just cardio. Let us look at two things here: diet and strength training. We all know that diet is extremely important. Even if you hit the gym two times a day and workout for 2 hours per session, it still does not guarantee weight loss. It is mainly because your diet is as crucial as your workout regime.

Maybe, post your work out, you treat yourself with a large pizza and a side of fries. As tempting as that may sound, you just ruined your workout session. Thus, diet is important. Include a lot of protein in your diet. Know that there is a difference between good carbs and bad carbs and be diligent when it comes to measuring or counting the calories you are having.

Now, let us talk about strength training. A lot of people see strength training as a form that bulks you up or simply helps you enhance your endurance and strength. What they ignore is that strength training helps you lose weight too. It is mainly because when you use your muscles, you use up energy. That energy is extracted from the fat in your body. And when that happens, you start losing weight really fast.

Now that we have convinced you to start strength training to lose weight, let us look at some valuable workout tips that will help you with it:

Exercise #1

Walking Lunges

Instructions:

Step 1: Hold a dumbbell in each hand and stand with your feet together. Keep your arms by your side.

Step 2: Put your right leg forward and bend both your knees. Your right knee will bend at a 90-degree angle and your left knee will bend down to touch the floor. Your right thigh will be parallel to the ground and your knee will not cross your toes.

Step 2: Get back up and repeat the same motion with your left leg. This makes 1 rep.

Do 2 sets of 20 reps each.

