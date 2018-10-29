5 Best Kettlebell Workouts To Build Muscle

Kettlebell

At the gym or not, we all wish for this perfect scenario where we do not have to shuffle between different equipment because no matter how much it helps in losing weight, muscle building or toning up, it is still tiring.

There is a new equipment in the block that can literally be your ultimate workout buddy! It is the KETTLEBELL. Initially, we were a little skeptical of a kettlebell and its use, however, with us getting better informed, we realized that this equipment is not only extremely flexible and effective, but it also makes working out fun and challenging.

It is not as easy as simply picking a kettlebell up and just getting on with it. There are some safety guidelines that you must remember before you start:

1) If you are someone who favors the no-sweating approach to weight loss or muscle sculpting, then kettlebells are not for you.

2) You must remember that kettlebells are a high-impact workout program. The exercises you do holding a kettlebell do not go easy on your joints, necks, shoulders or hips. Hence, if you suffer from hip pain, arthritis or the like, speak to your physician before you start.

3) A lot of people think that kettlebells are easy to use and hence the weight does not matter. That is precisely the opposite of what it actually is. Kettlebell workouts are designed in a way to help you do a full body workout. Therefore, the weight you choose becomes the main point of it all. You need it to challenge you, definitely, but going overboard might just injure you. Be sure and practical when choosing your weight.

4) Kettlebells are not dumbbells. The way you treat one is not the same as how you should treat the other. Kettlebells must be held in a way that it increases your range of motion.

5) Momentum and form are two of the most important things when it comes to kettlebell workouts.

Now let us look at the best kettlebell workouts to build muscles:

Exercise #1

Double Clean and Press

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand with your legs shoulder width apart and hold a kettlebell in each hand. Bend your knees a little and keep your arms by your side.

Step 2: Jump and use the momentum to lift your arms up to bring them to your shoulder level. Be sure to hold the kettlebell firmly and place it at the back of your wrists for added support.

Step 3: Land on your feet, bend your knees and squat down. Push through your heels to straighten your legs and push the kettlebells over your head by straightening your arms.

Step 4: Bring it back to the initial position and repeat.

Do 2 sets of 15 reps each.

