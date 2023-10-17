These are the 8 fruits to avoid in arthritis

There are certain fruits to avoid as they may aggravate arthritis symptoms due to their purine and acidity content. Purines in fruits can break down into uric acid, potentially causing crystals to form in joints, leading to gout flare-ups. Cherries, grapes, and pineapples have higher natural sugar levels, which might increase inflammation in some people.

The acid in citrus fruits could irritate joints, potentially increasing pain for arthritis sufferers. Nonetheless, many people with arthritis can consume fruits without any negative effects, which completely varies from person to person.

Fruits to avoid in arthritis

Here are eight fruits to avoid if you have arthritis.

1. Cherries

Fruits to avoid (Image via Unsplash/Quaritsch)

Cherries are sweet fruits with a good amount of natural sugars. For some, eating too much sugar can cause inflammation, which might make arthritis symptoms worse.

It's been noted in research that fructose, a sugar in cherries, can be linked to inflammation. If someone has arthritis, it might be wise to enjoy cherries in moderation or consider fruits that are lower in sugar to manage discomfort.

2. Grapes

Fruits to avoid (Image via Unsplash/Meja Petric)

Grapes are delightfully sweet and comes with a considerable sugar content. When our diets are sugar-rich, it can lead to the creation of molecules that promote inflammation, possibly intensifying arthritis discomfort.

Grapes also have resveratrol, a compound with both inflammation-reducing and promoting properties. Since resveratrol's effect can differ from person to person, it might be a good idea for some to be mindful of their grape intake and notice how it influences their arthritis.

3. Pineapples

Fruits to avoid (Image via Unsplash/Martin Sanchez)

Pineapples are known for their tang, which comes from their citric acid and vitamin C. This very tanginess, or acidity, might make joints sore or uncomfortable for those with arthritis.

Moreover, citric acid can be inflammatory for some. If someone is prone to issues from acidic foods, they might benefit from eating fewer pineapples.

4. Oranges

Fruits to avoid (Image via Unsplash/Karolina)

Oranges, with their refreshing zest, can sometimes pose a challenge for those with arthritis due to their acidity. This acid might irritate joints and lead to inflammation, making arthritis symptoms more pronounced.

For those sensitive to such foods, it might help to consume oranges sparingly or look for less acidic fruit options.

5. Lemons

Fruits to avoid (Image via Unsplash/Moritz)

Lemons, famous for their sharp taste, rank among the top when it comes to acidic fruits. The predominant citric acid in lemons can sometimes cause joint pain or discomfort in those with arthritis.

So, if someone finds acidic foods challenging, it's a good idea to have lemons in moderation or find alternatives.

6. Strawberries

Fruits to avoid (Image via Unsplash/Maksim)

Strawberries are delicious but have purines. These compounds can convert to uric acid in our bodies, and high uric acid levels can lead to gout, an arthritis variant.

For those who've experienced gout or are at risk, it might be prudent to be cautious about how many strawberries they eat since foods rich in purines, like strawberries, can heighten uric acid levels.

7. Raspberries

Fruits to avoid (Image via Unsplash/Anto)

Raspberries, like their strawberry counterparts, contain purines. This poses a consideration for individuals prone to gout since eating foods rich in purines can raise uric acid levels.

Those facing such concerns should keep an eye on their raspberry consumption and perhaps discuss with a healthcare expert or dietitian to plan a diet that's mindful of gout.

8. Blueberries

Fruits to avoid (Image via Unsplash/Joanna Kosinska)

These tiny berries, packed with antioxidants, are often praised for their health benefits. However, they contain natural sugars that, when consumed in large quantities, might lead to inflammation.

For individuals with arthritis, it's essential to enjoy blueberries in moderation to strike a balance between reaping their health benefits and avoiding potential inflammation triggers. As with other fruits, it's wise to consult a healthcare professional regarding their inclusion in an arthritis-sensitive diet.

Fruits offer numerous health benefits, but for those with arthritis, certain fruits might exacerbate symptoms due to sugar, acid, or specific compounds like purines and solanine.

While many can enjoy these fruits without issues, individuals with arthritis should be mindful of their consumption. Tailoring one's diet with the guidance of healthcare professionals can help manage and alleviate arthritis-related discomfort.