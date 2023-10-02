These Are the Signs of Fibroids You Should Not Ignore

Fibroids are non-cancerous lumps that can show up in the uterus, usually when a woman is in her baby-making years. Think of them as little (or sometimes not-so-little) muscle and tissue bumps. Some are so tiny, you wouldn't even know they're there, but others can grow so big they actually change the shape of the uterus.

No one's entirely sure of their origins. Some think it might be due to our genes or hormone levels, and if your mom or grandma had them, there's a chance you might too. The tricky part is, some women don't even feel a thing, while others end up with super heavy periods, constant bathroom trips, and even annoying lower back pain. In fact, in some cases, they can get in the way of having a baby as well.

Symptoms of Fibroids

Stomach aches

Period Changes

Super Heavy Periods: With fibroids, some ladies get way heavier periods than the usual.

Long Periods: Instead of the usual 5-7 day period, it might feel like it's dragging on forever.

Random Periods: Your cycle might throw you a curveball and become completely unpredictable.

General Discomfort

Pelvic Aches: It might feel like there's a constant weight or nag in the pelvic area, ranging from just a tad annoying to seriously achy.

Bathroom Breaks: You might find yourself running to the loo way more often because some fibroids press on the bladder.

Back Troubles: Weirdly enough, fibroids can also cause some lower back pain or discomfort.

Not-so-fun Times: For some, intimacy becomes uncomfortable or even painful.

Belly Bulge: If the fibroid gets really big, it might seem like your tummy is puffing out more than usual.

Pregnancy Issues

Getting pregnant might become a challenge, and if you do, fibroids could lead to complications like having the baby earlier than planned or even needing a C-section.

Treatmant Options

1. Non-Cancerous Uterine Growth Management

Observation (Watchful Waiting): If the growths are small and not causing symptoms, a healthcare provider may recommend monitoring them without active treatment.

Medications: Hormonal medications, like birth control pills or intrauterine devices (IUDs), can help manage symptoms such as heavy bleeding and pelvic pain.

Minimally Invasive Procedures: Procedures like uterine artery embolization (UAE) or radiofrequency ablation can shrink or eliminate the growths while preserving the uterus.

2. Surgical Interventions

Myomectomy: This surgical procedure involves the removal of the non-cancerous uterine growths while leaving the uterus intact. It is often recommended for individuals who wish to preserve their fertility.

Hysterectomy: In cases where the growths are extensive or causing severe symptoms, the complete removal of the uterus may be necessary. This procedure is typically considered for individuals who have completed their childbearing or wish to eliminate the possibility of future growths.

3. Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Focused Ultrasound Surgery (FUS): This non-invasive procedure uses high-intensity ultrasound waves to target and shrink the non-cancerous uterine growths.

4. Hormonal Treatments

Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Agonists: These medications can temporarily shrink the growths by suppressing hormone production, but they are typically used for a limited period due to potential side effects.

5. Endometrial Ablation

This procedure involves the destruction of the uterine lining and is used to manage heavy menstrual bleeding.

6. Pain Management

Over-the-counter or prescription pain relievers may be recommended to alleviate discomfort and pain associated with the growths.

How Can You Spot Fibroids before Its Too Late?

Detecting non-cancerous uterine growths early is crucial. Watch for signs like heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding, pelvic discomfort, frequent urination, abdominal enlargement, and unexplained lower back pain.

Regular gynecological check-ups can aid in early detection. Inform your healthcare provider about any family history of such issues. Additionally, pelvic imaging, such as ultrasounds or MRI scans, can confirm their presence and provide crucial information.

Now that you know how to detect fibroids early, you can spot the changes and report that to your doctor to enhance the effectiveness of management and treatment options. Seek medical evaluation promptly if you notice these signs.