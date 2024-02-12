These Psoas Stretches will give you the relaxation you need

Psoas stretches target the Psoas muscle, crucial for flexibility and core stability, running from the lower back to the thighs. These stretches help alleviate tightness and discomfort, improving posture and mobility. Key stretches include the kneeling hip flexor stretch, where one knee is on the ground and the other foot is in front, pushing the hips forward to stretch the front hip.

Another effective stretch is the Pigeon Pose from yoga, which targets the psoas and surrounding muscles. Regularly performing these stretches can reduce lower back pain and enhance overall flexibility, making them essential for athletes and individuals with sedentary lifestyles.

Psoas Stretches (Image via Unsplash/Carl Barcelo)

1. Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch

How to Do It: Begin in a half-kneeling position with one knee on the ground (use a padded mat for comfort) and the other foot in front of you, knee bent at a 90-degree angle. Keep your back straight, and gently push your hips forward until you feel a stretch in the front of your hips on the kneeling side. Hold for 20-30 seconds, then switch sides.

Benefits: Targets the hip flexors, specifically the psoas and iliacus muscles, helps alleviate tightness in the front of the hip and improves hip mobility.

2. Pigeon Pose

How to Do It: From a downward-facing dog position, bring your right knee forward towards your right hand while angling your right foot towards your left hand. Extend your left leg back, keeping your hips square to the ground. Lower your torso down for a deeper stretch. Hold for 30 seconds to one minute, then switch sides.

Benefits: Stretches the psoas, buttocks, and lower back, enhances flexibility in the hip rotators and flexors, and reduces tension in the lower body.

3. Standing Psoas Stretches

How to Do It: Stand and lift one knee towards your chest, grabbing your knee with your hands to pull it closer to your body. Keep your spine straight and balance on one foot. Hold for 15-20 seconds, then switch legs.

Psoas Stretches (Image via Unsplash/Ara Cho M)

Benefits: Improves balance and posture while stretching the psoas and hip flexors; good for people who have difficulty in getting on the ground.

4. Bridge Pose

How to Do It: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Press your feet and arms into the floor as you lift your hips toward the ceiling. Keep your thighs and feet parallel. Clasp your hands under your lower back and extend through your arms to help lift your chest. Hold for up to one minute.

Benefits: Strengthens the lower back and glutes; stretches the psoas and the front of the hips. Helps improve spinal flexibility and posture.

5. Warrior I Pose

How to Do It: Begin in a standing position. Step one foot back about 3 to 4 feet, depending on your height, with your back foot slightly turned out. Bend your front knee to a 90-degree angle, keeping your knee over your ankle. Raise your arms overhead, keeping your hips facing forward. Hold for 30 seconds to one minute, then switch sides.

Benefits: Stretches the psoas and hip flexors of the back leg; strengthens the legs; improves balance and focus.

6. Supine Psoas Stretch (Thomas Test Position)

How to Do It: Lie on your back near the edge of a bed or bench, with one leg hanging off the side. Hug the other knee towards your chest. Let the hanging leg relax completely to stretch the psoas.

Psoas Stretches (Image via Unsplash/Ginny Rose)

Benefits: Isolates the psoas in a relaxed position, which is good for those with very tight psoas muscles or for individuals recovering from injury.

Incorporating these psoas stretches into your routine can significantly benefit your overall flexibility and mobility, and reduce the risk of injuries associated with a tight Psoas. Remember, consistency is key, and always listen to your body to avoid overstretching or causing injury.