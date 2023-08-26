This 5-day Fasting Mimicking Diet plan is what you need to lose fat- Here's why

The fasting mimicking diet (FMD) is a diet plan developed by Dr. Valter Longo and his team at the University of Southern California. It aims to copy the body's responses to fasting but still allows you to eat. Usually followed for a short time of 3-5 days, the FMD involves eating much fewer calories, about half of what you usually eat.

The diet mainly includes specific kinds of foods, like lots of vegetables, nuts, seeds, and a bit of complex carbs, with low protein and low carbs. Sometimes, it suggests taking supplements to make sure you get enough important nutrients. Staying well-hydrated with water, herbal teas, and drinks without calories is also important.

The FMD is thought to help with things like cleaning and repairing cells, reducing swelling, and making your body respond better to insulin, similar to what happens with intermittent fasting or longer fasting periods.

5-day Fasting Mimicking Diet plan

Day 1:

Begin your day with a small serving of oatmeal topped with berries.

Lunch comprises a salad abundant in leafy greens, cucumbers, and tomatoes, drizzled with a dressing made from olive oil and lemon juice.

For a snack, opt for a small handful of nuts such as almonds and walnuts.

Dinner should feature a combination of steamed broccoli and carrots alongside a portion of quinoa.

Day 2:

Kick off your morning with Greek yogurt, sweetened with honey and sprinkled with chia seeds.

Midday, savor a bowl of lentil soup paired with a side of mixed greens.

Choose sliced cucumber and bell pepper, paired with hummus, for your snack.

Evening fare consists of baked salmon served alongside asparagus.

Day 3:

Start your day with a breakfast smoothie blended with spinach, banana, and almond milk.

Noon brings brown rice, sautéed mushrooms, and spinach.

Enjoy a snack of mixed berries.

For dinner, relish a grilled chicken breast alongside roasted Brussels sprouts.

Day 4:

Breakfast entails scrambled eggs mixed with spinach, accompanied by a slice of whole-grain toast.

Midday, partake in cauliflower rice stir-fried with tofu and mixed vegetables.

Grab a snack of sliced apple with a dollop of almond butter.

Cap off the day with baked cod and steamed broccoli for dinner.

Day 5:

Begin the day with a serving of cottage cheese paired with sliced peaches.

Lunch features a tomato and cucumber salad served alongside a quinoa and chickpea salad.

Opt for carrot and celery sticks, enjoyed with hummus, for your snack.

Dinner is a delight with grilled shrimp and a side of sauteed kale.

Benefits of the Fasting Mimicking Diet

Weight loss: Through the calorie restriction it entails, the FMD can result in weight loss. Over a 5-day span, the reduced caloric intake creates a deficit, thus fostering fat reduction.

Enhanced insulin sensitivity: FMD has the potential to elevate insulin sensitivity, aiding in the regulation of blood sugar levels. This aspect is especially advantageous for individuals with a heightened risk of type 2 diabetes.

Cellular autophagy: Within the realm of cellular processes, fasting mimicking diet is thought to trigger autophagy, which is a mechanism responsible for clearing out damaged components. This action holds promise for bolstering cellular well-being and longevity.

Inflammation reduction: One of the recognized effects of fasting mimicking diet is the possible reduction of inflammation within the body. This has implications for managing various chronic diseases.

Promotion of heart health: By instigating weight loss and mitigating risk factors such as inflammation and insulin resistance, fasting mimicking diet might actively contribute to the improvement of overall heart health.

Enhancement of metabolic health: FMD holds the potential to positively impact several markers associated with metabolic health, including cholesterol levels and triglycerides.

Increased mental clarity: Anecdotal reports suggest that some individuals experience heightened mental clarity and focus both during and after completing a fasting mimicking diet.

Longevity advantages: While further research is necessary to substantiate this claim, preliminary animal studies indicate that intermittent fasting and fasting-mimicking diets may hold promise for extending lifespan.

Immune system stimulation: Fasting mimicking diet may have the capacity to stimulate the production of new immune cells, a phenomenon that could potentially fortify immune function.

To avail the benefits, it won't be much of a difficulty for you to try out the FMD. Do consult a healthcare professional about the suitability of the diet and enjoy the results.