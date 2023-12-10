This woman switches to 11 alternate personalities, and one of them is also a 3-year-old!

We all have our individual personalities, but what happens when we develop multiple? A video released by Medcircle hosts Encina Severa, an individual with 11 alternate personalities. In conversation with host Kyle Kittleson, Encina talks about living with dissociative personality disorder, earlier recognized as multiple personality disorder.

In the course of the interview, we also meet Minnie, one of Encina's primary alter. With utmost respect and empathy, Kyle continues to provide a safe space for her and asks questions to make Minnie comfortable. When an individual has multiple personalities, it is essential that they have a safe environment to explore them.

It is important to note that people with DID and associated personality disorders are still fully competent aware and capable of doing regular tasks successfully, such as raising a family. Although they may be triggered, alters appear and disappear. Interactions with friends and family frequently may help everyone understand that they are safe.

Looking closely at Dissociative Identity Disorders: A woman with 11 personalities

In conversation with Elina, Kyle finds himself speaking to her 3-year-old alter, Minnie. Kyle navigates the conversation with Minnie without triggering the 3-year-old. Elina explains that Minnie is one of the first alters that came up and there was a time when she would come out almost every day. Like many other individuals, Elina has a history of childhood trauma and she explains that these alters have been very protective of her.

When an individual with multiple personalities feels doubted, denied, dismissed, discredited, or discriminated against, it triggers different alters. Elina reported that after Minnie, the second alter was Devon. Devon would take over whenever Minnie saw something traumatic that a 3-year-old should not see. While this may sound complicated, these personalities serve one purpose for the individual, and that is safety.

Unfortunately, the experiences have been so intense that an individual's only way to cope is through various personalities. Doctors and mental health professionals recognize this as Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID).

Is there help for individuals with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID)?

Yes, there is help for individuals with this condition. (Image via Vecteezy/ Rubab Fatima)

Yes, there is a lot of help for individuals with split personality disorder. Most individuals are not aware of their alters like Elina wasn't. However, with help, support, and experience, you can become more aware. You can learn how to stop fighting them and how to manage them.

Traumatic responses can be tough to deal with on your own and can show up in your everyday life. One of the most common symptoms of DID is amnesia. As you start working with a therapist, you start familiarising yourself with your alters and who they are. This may also help you fill certain memory gaps.

Generally, a team of professionals will help you manage the splitting and gain more conscious control. Trauma therapy is essential in helping you resolve your inner world. The primary aim of treatment is to help you integrate these identities. There isn't a cure for this condition; however, you can learn to live with it. Individuals like Elina are a testament to their powers of mind and their individual strength in dealing with complex conditions.

Individuals with DID can greatly benefit from sharing experiences and understanding each other's perspectives and feelings. If you have someone or are someone dealing with DID, you should know that help is available and there are ways to live with the condition. It is important to avoid spreading misinformation about individuals with multiple personalities, as it pushes them away from seeking help.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

