How to Do Thread the Needle Pose in Yoga? Benefits, Tips and Techniques

The 'thread the needle' pose, also known as 'urdhva mukha pasasana' in Sanskrit, is an amazing shoulder-releasing yoga asana that's suitable for beginners and advanced yoga practitioners alike.

The urdhva mukha pasasana, while being complicated for some, can help ease pain and stiffness in the shoulders, neck and back, and offer a great stretch through the shoulders and chest.

The 'thread the needle' pose in yoga requires a twisting motion that helps loosen and stretch tight muscles in the lower back region. If you're suffering from severe back or shoulder pain, this yoga pose can help relieve tension and loosen the muscles. This asana provides several modifications to suit your level of fitness and flexibility.

How to Do 'Thread the Needle' Pose?

You can practice the urdhva mukha pasasana as part of your everyday warm-up, cool-down sequences, or simply perform this upper body stretch to work on your flexibility and mobility.

Follow the following steps to perform this yoga asana correctly:

Start the asana by lying face down on a yoga mat. Get on all fours, and take a tabletop position with your body.

Make sure your hips are directly over your knees and your shoulders, wrists, and elbows are in a straight line perpendicular to the mat.

Raise your left hand up with your gaze up, and bring your left hand down to thread it beneath your right arm.

Go deeper into the stretch by moving your hips high, and allow your chest to come close to the floor.

Gently push your buttocks up and back, and give some pressure on your right palm to prevent straining your neck.

Hold the position for as long as you can, and switch sides to repeat.

To come out of this pose, press into your right palm gently, and unthread your left arm reaching it up towards the ceiling.

Return your left hand to the floor back into the tabletop position, and repeat on the other side.

While the 'thread the needle' pose in yoga can certainly be an excellent upper body stretch, it's important to perform each movement correctly with the right posture.

Tips to Consider When Doing 'Thread the Needle' Pose

To make this asana a bit easier and more convenient, here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Do not rush through the movement to stretch too quickly. Rather, move slowly into the pose, and perform each movement smoothly.

During the pose, make sure not to keep your hips forward, as that can put pressure on your neck, and displace the stretch intended for your shoulder.

Your spine should be in a neutral position throughout the pose. It should never hunch or flex during the stretch.

Do not overstretch your muscles. Overstretching can cause a strain or sprain in the spine. Make sure to take the stretch as easily and smoothly as possible.

The 'thread the needle' pose is a deep stretch, so it's important to breathe during the entire stretching session.

Make sure to inhale as you lift, and exhale as you go deeper into the stretch.

Benefits of 'Thread the Needle' Pose

There are several benefits of doing this stretch, which include the following:

If you are feeling tense and tight on your shoulders and neck, doing this asana for a few minutes on each side can ease muscle knots and provide great relief. Slowly twist your neck from one side to other, and gently apply pressure with your body weight.

The urdhva mukha pasasana is one of the best upper back stretches, especially for new yoga practitioners with limited flexibility and range of motion. It gently opens and stretches the thoracic spine and cervical and alleviates tightness that can occur from prolonged periods of sitting or not stretching regularly.

Overall, the 'thread the needle' pose in yoga is very calming, relaxing, and beneficial for all the upper body muscles.

Bottom Line

Although this asana might seem easy and relaxing, it's important to take certain precautionary measures as you work your way through this pose.

First of all, if you're a beginner, pregnant, or have any injuries, talk to a doctor or healthcare professional before starting your yoga routine. While the 'thread the needle' pose is an accessible asana for all, it's best to be mindful of your health and how your body feels on a specific day.

If your neck, shoulders, or back hurts while practicing, come out of the pose, and relax. If the pain persists for a long time, seek medical attention immediately.

