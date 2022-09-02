What Is Crossfit Champion Tia-Clair Toomey’s Diet Plan That Helps Her Stay Fit?

Tia-Clair Toomey, also known as the 'Fittest Woman on Earth,' has won the last four Crossfit competitions and will look to make it five in a row this month.

If she's victorious, she'll equal Mat Fraser's men's record. Nevertheless, the kind of supremacy Toomey has displayed doesn't come without a lot of hard work and dedication.

On her YouTube channel, Tia-Clair Toomey talked about what she ate in the run-up to the 2021 Games. It's fair to say that, with regards to her diet, she has put the work in.

Tia-Clair Toomey's Diet Plan

Here's her diet plan:

1) Breakfast

Toomey wakes up at 7:30am on training days, after having some water. Her breakfast consists of a cup of oatmeal, with 40g of blueberries, a banana and a tablespoon of honey. She loves this breakfast before her training session, saying about it:

"I feel satisfied, and I feel like I have the right amount of energy for my session."

After her morning cardio, Toomey likes to have her second breakfast. For this meal, she has a bagel with both sweet and savory toppings. On one side, she has avocado and an egg; on the other, she spreads peanut butter and blackberry jam. Some days, she also has turkey bacon or regular bacon with this meal.

Toomey says that she figured out if she had two bagels and eggs in both breakfasts, she wouldn't be satisfied. So that bit of sweetness with peanut butter and jam gives her a sense of satisfaction at the end of her meal but also keeps her from eating unhealthy food.

2) Lunch

During her afternoon strength session, Tia-Clair Toomey says she consumes two Fuel For Fire protein smoothies even if she's not hungry. She also says that she never gets to a point where she feels depleted because of it.

During her workout, Toomey sips on a vegan protein shake mixed with water. She then has lunch—a bowl of kidney beans, carrots, and tamarind with basmati rice.

3) Dinner

Toomey's dinner is the lightest in terms of calories — only 440. It includes: Potato - 150 grams, Avocado - 45 grams, Salad mix, Pork Tenderloin - six ounces.

Toomey says that if you make this meal, you might want to add some dressing for flavor. However, she notes that she's on a cut and doesn't add any dressing. She also does not have an evening snack, as she looks to have fewer calories than usual, as she has already met her daily macro goals by then.

If she had had room in her macros for the day, she would mix some oats and greek yogurt with honey and berries. Tia-Clair Toomey looks to keep her daily calories below 2,500 and hardly goes up to 2,550 calories.

Takeaway

CrossFit is more than just being in shape, as one can see that Tia-Clair Toomey has a very balanced life. She is talented and has plenty of energy to devote to her sport, but she makes sure to keep things fun as well.

If other CrossFit champions take a leaf from her book, the sport could be better in the long run.

