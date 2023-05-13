Tiktok's viral pink sauce: What is the hype about?

Tiktok's viral pink sauce has stirred up a controversy. The sauce went viral after a chef made a ranch like dressing that's pink in color. While the video was originally made in 2021, she decided to repost it this year, and TikTok made it viral.

That left the audience was conflicted and what they wanted to understand is the Tiktok's viral pink sauce's ingredients. What is in it? What does it make pink, if not artifical ingredients?

Tiktok's viral pink sauce has been created by a chef who allegedly has been selling it before it went viral. (Image via Instagram/ Chef Pii)

Tiktok's viral pink sauce: Everything you need to know

So many shades of pink. which one is right for you? Is it safe to consume? (Image via Instagram/ Chef Pii)

Tiktok's viral pink sauce has been a subject to a lot of controversy. Whether it's inaccurate labeling or incorrect spelling, TikTokers are nitpicking the chef's product, and some have also noticed a change in color.

The package for pink sauce does not include refrigerator instructions that are typically included with items that include dairy or an expiration date. That's despite the fact that the label on the products that customers received stated that the sauce contained milk.

Typically, issues like this in product design result in unhappy stomachs, food poisoning or worse. Another aspect of the sauce that drew side-eyes, according to the chef, is that the sauce's color changed over time from a dark pink to a lighter one.

That happened due to changes in the product's makeup between its prototype (made purely of dragon fruit) and the final version that she sent to customers.

Chef Pii responded to the criticism. While she has changed her label and has printed new ones with improved packaging, there seems to be room for more criticism. The chef also reported her personal relationship with the sauce, saying that her sauce and nutrition helped heal her mental health.

Tiktok's viral pink sauce: What makes it pink?

While the sauce is probably just a trend, what is more long-lasting is the impact on its creator. (Image via Instagram/Chef Pii)

On the Pink Sauce website, the sauce's ingredients are listed as dragon fruit, sunflower seed oil, honey, chili and garlic. The pink color of the sauce is allegedly due to pitaya or red dragon fruit.

There's no way to know what Pink Sauce tastes like till you've tried it for yourself. The chef, Veronica Shaw, hasn't yet said what it tastes like, as she "can't describe it." Customers claim that it has a slight ranch flavor, though not necessarily in a nice way.

Shaw persisted in developing her invention despite having a steep learning curve, and she succeeded. She took the issues seriously and redesigned her method and product.

Chef Pii is in the headlines for the wrong reasons, which is typically not a good thing after exploding packages, inaccurate nutrition labels and general confusion about what people are eating.

Going viral on TikTok has become so commonplace in recent years that Pink Sauce's brief cultural ubiquity is no longer what makes it intriguing. However, the failure of this creator-run food venture in front of a huge audience is a reflection of the larger problems facing both creator products and food entrepreneurs.

Everyday feels like a challenge for the creators. While Tiktok's viral pink sauce will go away, what it leaves is a more permanent imprint on the creator's mindset.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

