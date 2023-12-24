Tips to avoid heart attacks in cold weather

Heart attacks in cold weather are extremely common and should be taken care of. Furthermore, you might become less active in the winter, preferring to stay indoors to unwind and keep warm.

So, you may not be pushing your heart and body as hard as necessary. Chilly weathe­r can make chest discomfort especially scary, particularly while outside. When it gets cold, your body works hard to stay warm, causing shivering.

This shakes your muscles to create heat. However, some ways your body responds to a cold can make heart trouble more likely.

Heart attacks in cold weather

Many folks aren't used to the demands of heavy outdoor exercise and don't know the risks of being in cold weather. Fans of winter sports, without the right safety measures, might end up getting unintentionally chilled.

In a cold environment, your body makes specific adaptations to maintain core body temperature. If you suffer from heart problems, these typical modifications can be difficult. During vasoconstriction, your cardiovascular system receives less blood flow. Your heart has to work harder.

Heart attacks in cold weather (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

Tips to avoid heart attack in winters

1) Take frequent breaks

Take regular breaks while shovelling to avoid overworking your heart, and note down how the body feels during such breaks.

Hire a neighbourhood youngster or someone who needs to earn some additional money if possible. Offloading responsibilities is a great option if you're suffering from heart disease, have had a heart attack, and are not very active all year.

heart attacks in cold weather (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by riccardo)

2) Wear warm gear

For cosy hands and feet, slip into toasty gloves, sturdy socks, and a hat. Draping a muffler or mask across your face could lessen the chance of chest discomfort from chilly weather.

Wearing numerous layers of clothing will keep your body warm, but be cautious of how many layers you'll be wearing, since excessive layers can result in overheating.

Risks of heart attacks in cold weather (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by kristin)

3) Limit alcohol

Overindulging in alcohol might make your body too hot. That's not good if you're out in cold weather. Since our bodies react slowly to temperature shifts, try to limit yourself.

Steer clear of smoking completely. Puffing cigarettes is a prime reason for people getting heart disease and heart failure.

Heart attacks in cold weather (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by chris)

4) Consult a doctor

The chilly temperature might be harmful to your heart. Some heart problems may necessitate immediate medical attention. Thus, recognising the signs and seeing a healthcare provider right away is recommended.

Any delay in recognising and addressing the issue could lead to serious scenarios, including potential loss of life or an enhanced risk of complications.

Tips to avoid heart attacks in cold weather (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by louis)

5) Don't stop working out

Don't disregard physical activity. Try doing home workouts or strolling around your house to get some exercise. When exercising in the winter, start slowly so your body gets used to exercising in the cold. Once you're outside, try some light activity, such as stretching or jogging in place.

Importance of exercising to avoid heart attacks in cold weather (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by andres)

6) Don't be in extreme temperatures

Many individuals simply put on house heaters and then leave the room to go somewhere quiet, chilly, and desolate.

This is risky for people who are susceptible to strokes and heart attacks and have been encouraged by their physician to take all required precautions to maintain adequate heart care.

Heart attacks in cold weather (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Brigitte)

7) Maintain a healthy diet

Comfort food is a go-to in the cold season, yet your body needs balanced nutrition. Especially now. Despite the allure of heavy, hearty meals now, supplying your body with needed nutrients is a must.

This keeps you strong. Fruit and vegetables, packed with important vitamins and minerals, give your immune system a boost. This helps you fight off cold and flu better.

Healthy diet to avoid heart attacks in cold weather (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

Even after taking every precaution, stay informed about heart attack signs. These can range from chest discomfort, pain in the shoulder, neck, or arm, shortness of breath, dizziness, fainting, sweating, and feeling sick.

If any of these signs show up, stop what you're doing. Get emergency medical help quickly for your safety.