Tired of love handles? 8 ways to get rid of lower back fat 

There are many ways to get rid of lower back fat. Getting rid of love handles might be difficult because the fat rests on the outer edges of the stomach.

Love handles are fatty deposits around the stomach (also known as extra abdominal fat). That is not the same as visceral fat, which binds around the organs within your body and is more detrimental to your health, but it can be exaggerated if you also have this form of fat.

And, while changing your lifestyle and fitness routine are important for losing belly fat, nutrition is even more important for losing weight on your rear and sides and improving your body composition.

While you cannot target fat, you may make dietary changes and adopt exercise routines to help you shed weight across your body, including your abdomen.

Ways to get rid of lower back fat

1) Triangle pose

Basic twists and turns will help reduce fat deposits on your sides. Simply stand with both legs shoulder-width apart to perform this stretch. Check that both left and right arms are in a straight line, beginning from the ground. Tilt your neck to the left. Slowly return to your normal posture and perform it on both sides.

ways to get rid of lower back fat (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

2) Avoid processed food

In general, processed and fried foods have more calories. If you continue to eat these meals on a regular basis, it will be difficult to reduce fat while getting rid of your love handles. Furthermore, these foods may be heavy on added sugars, unhealthy fats, and additives or preservatives.

ways to get rid of lower back fat (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by ella olsson)

3) Increase your protein intake

Including high-quality protein sources in your meals is crucial for fat loss and maintaining a healthy weight. Protein keeps you fuller for longer, reducing your appetite between meals. Lean proteins such as chicken, turkey, seafood, tofu, and beans may help you decrease excess fat around your waist and reduce love handles.

ways to get rid of lower back fat (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by malidate)

4) Dumbbell Renegade Rows

This workout group strengthens your back while also challenging your abdominals. These exercises target your entire back, making them excellent for losing lower back fat.

Maintain an elevated plank with each hand grasping a dumbbell. Keep the spine in an upright position when performing this exercise.

ways to get rid of lower back fat (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

5) A fibre-rich diet

Including foods high in soluble fibre in your regular routine could help you lose those persistent love handles. Foods containing soluble fibre include beans, nuts, oats, vegetables, and fruits. It slows digestion and reduces hunger, allowing you to feel fuller for longer.

ways to get rid of lower back fat (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by engin)

6) Pull ups

Pull-ups are a terrific compound bodyweight exercise that assists in developing muscle in the back while also activating your entire body. To do a proper pull-up, brace and tighten every muscle in your body to achieve an isometric stance while lifting using your back muscles.

ways to get rid of lower back fat (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by ivan)

7) Read nutritional labels

Compare and contrast the brands. Some yoghurts, for example, claim to be low in fat, yet they include more carbohydrates and added sugars compared to others. Gravy, mayonnaise, sauces, and salad dressings are generally heavy in fat and calories.

ways to get rid of lower back fat (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by jonathan)

8) Avoid sodium rich foods

When you feel slightly more bloated compared to usual, it's possible that the cause is water weight rather than fat. Regularly eating salty foods might lead you to retain excess water, which contributes to abdominal and back fat.

ways to get rid of lower back fat (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by valeria)

Getting rid of belly fat can require some effort and time, but the end result is well worth it. With an assortment of focused exercises, a nutritious diet, and lifestyle adjustments, you can progressively eliminate back fat and create a more toned, defined back.

Remember to be consistent, patient with yourself, and attentive to your body's requirements.