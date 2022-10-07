Often considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in football history, Tom Brady is an NFL quarterback who plays for Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One of the biggest NFL Draft Steals, Brady has appeared in several television shows as a guest star and endorsed brands such as Aston Martin, Under Armour, Uggs, and Movado.

Tom Brady credits his success and longevity to his workout and diet routine, which he believes works wonders for him. So, without further ado, let’s learn more about NFL star Tom Brady’s pre-game diet and workout routine.

Tom Brady’s Pre-game Workout Routine

Tom Brady trains with trainer Alex Guerrero on game day to effectively target and strengthen all the muscles in the body. They start Brady’s workout routine with a deep force massage that targets about 20 muscles in the body for around 20 seconds each. This typically lasts for four minutes and effectively prepares the athlete’s body for an intense workout session.

He starts his workout session with 40 minutes of training using resistance bands to make his muscles resilient and pliable.

Guerrero mentioned in an interview that Brady rarely uses weights in his training sessions as they tend to make muscles prone to muscle tears. Additionally, Brady’s training session is focused on building agility and speed along with core stability.

Other exercises that have been prominent in Tom’s pre-game workout routine include squats, planks, crunches, and lunges. On some days, Brady works out with his teammates during the NFL season in the afternoon.

Tom Brady’s Pre-game Diet Routine

The first thing that Brady does on the day of the game after waking up at 6 am is to fill up on nutrients and electrolytes.

“I wake up and drink 20 ounces of water with electrolytes”.

After this, Brady likes to have a high-protein, high-fat smoothie that consists of seeds, bananas, nuts, blueberries, and plant-based protein powder. Tom Brady lets his body digest food for about two hours before starting his training session. Even during his training session, he consumes electrolytes with water for hydration and energy.

For breakfast, Tom likes to have avocados and eggs that tend to make the perfect combination of healthy fats and protein.

On his game day, Tom Brady has lunch around noon. The lunch is balanced at an 80:20 ratio of vegetables and animal-based protein. Vegetables make up about 80 percent of lunch, which helps fuel the body’s energy with high nutrients and fibers. The other 20 percent consists of protein such as fish or chicken. Tom does not like having much meat on his game day.

Throughout the rest of the day, Tom keeps snacking on healthy foods such as almonds, energy squares, and cashews. He also has about two to three protein shakes in this period.

For dinner, Brady likes to have a plant-based diet along with a bowl of bone broth. He also uses multivitamins to make up for any nutrients he might have missed in his diet routine.

After the game, Brady likes to have a recovery shake for his overall fitness and body health.

Tom Brady does not believe in over-limiting or a restricting diet routine. However, he prefers having the best quality version of food that he enjoys.

"You should never restrict what you really want. We’re humans, here for one life. What’s changed as I’ve gotten older is now if I want pizza, I want the best pizza. I don’t eat a slice that tastes like shit and then wonder, 'Why am I eating shit pizza?”

Bottom Line

Brady is often considered one of the rarest phenomena in football, with incredible skill sets and talent. Even at 45, he is going strong with no indication of slowing down, which is quite rare.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far