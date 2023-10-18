Tom Ellis' workout: 7-day routine to get a physique like him

Tom Ellis, celebrated for his portrayal of Lucifer Morningstar, stands impressively tall at 6 feet 3 inches and weighs around 190 pounds. For the fourth season of Lucifer, he dedicated himself to an inspiring transformation, adding over 10 pounds of lean muscle.

As mentioned in the video from Men's Health, his commitment and hard work allowed him to achieve a body fat percentage in the single digits. This resulted in a pronounced shoulder-to-waist ratio, prominent pecs, and distinct six-pack abs.

Tom Ellis' physique demonstrates a balance of muscle density and low body fat, underscoring the vital role of the strength-to-weight ratio in sculpting such a defined appearance.

7-day workout routine to get a physique like Tom Ellis

Day 1: Upper Body Strength

Bench Press: Perform 4 sets of 6-8 reps. Start with a heavy weight and progressively decrease the weight while increasing the reps in each set.

Pull-Ups: Do 4 sets of 6-10 reps. Use a pull-up bar or assisted machine if necessary.

Seated Overhead Press: Superset with Cable Lateral Raise. Perform 4 sets of 8-12 reps for each exercise.

Cable Lateral Raise: Superset with Seated Overhead Press. Perform 4 sets of 12 reps per side.

Wall Curl: Finish with 4 sets of 10 reps per side.

Day 2: Cardio and Core

Treadmill Cardio: Warm up with 10 minutes of jogging, then do 30-second sprints followed by 15 seconds of walking for 20 minutes.

Hanging Knee Raises: Perform 3 sets of 8-12 reps to target your core.

Day 3: Lower Body Strength

Tom Ellis (Image via Warner Bros.)

Squats: Do 4 sets of 6-8 reps, starting with heavy weights and decreasing the weight while increasing the reps.

Deadlifts: Perform 4 sets of 6-8 reps, focusing on form and control.

Bulgarian Split Squats: Complete 4 sets of 6-8 reps per leg.

Dumbbell Romanian Deadlifts: Perform 4 sets of 10-12 reps.

Face Pulls: Finish with 4 sets of 12-15 reps.

Day 4: Active Recovery

Light Yoga or Stretching: Focus on mobility and flexibility.

Day 5: Upper Body Hypertrophy

Dumbbell Bench Press: Do 4 sets of 8-10 reps. Keep the weights challenging.

Pull-Ups: Perform 4 sets of 6-10 reps.

Barbell Rows: Complete 4 sets of 8-10 reps.

Dumbbell Bicep Curls: Do 4 sets of 10-12 reps.

Tricep Rope Pushdowns: Finish with 4 sets of 10-12 reps.

Day 6: Cardio and Core

Tom Ellis (Image via Warner Bros.)

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): Alternate between 30 seconds of maximum effort and 30 seconds of rest for 20 minutes.

Planks: Perform 3 sets of planks, holding each plank for as long as possible.

Day 7: Active Recovery

Light Cardio or Outdoor Activity: Go for a leisurely walk or engage in a recreational sport or activity.

Tom Ellis' diet, rest, and recovery

1. Diet

Nutrient Balance: Embrace a diet rooted in balance. Incorporate lean proteins such as chicken, turkey, and fish. Complement these with complex carbohydrates from sources like whole grains, sweet potatoes, and brown rice. Don't forget the importance of healthy fats like avocado, nuts, and olive oil, along with a rich variety of vegetables.

Portion Control: It's essential to be attentive to portion sizes, ensuring that the calorie intake aligns with your personal goals. Monitoring your daily food intake can provide a clearer picture and assist in maintaining consistency.

Protein Intake: Recognize the pivotal role of protein in muscle repair and growth. Strive to achieve an adequate protein intake, ideally within the range of 1.2 to 2.2 grams per kilogram of body weight.

Hydration: The value of staying hydrated cannot be stressed enough. It's imperative for general health and optimal muscle function. Make a conscious effort to consume ample water throughout the day.

Tom Ellis (Image via Instagram/@tom_ellis.fan)

Meal Timing: Adopt the habit of consuming smaller, nutritionally balanced meals at intervals of 3-4 hours. This strategy can help sustain energy levels and facilitate muscle recuperation.

Limit Processed Foods and Sugar: Exercise caution with processed foods, sugary beverages, and excessive sweets. Their consumption can contribute to undesirable body fat and impede your fitness journey.

2. Rest

Sleep: Allocate prime importance to restful sleep. Endeavor to secure 7-9 hours of continuous sleep every night. It's during these profound sleep stages that your body diligently works on muscle repair and growth.

Rest Days: Infuse rest days into your exercise regimen. Overexerting oneself can lead to weariness, potential injuries, and a setback in progress. Muscles cherish these breaks to rejuvenate and fortify.

Active Recovery: On designated rest days, indulge in gentle activities. Simple pursuits like walking, stretching, or practicing yoga can invigorate blood flow and foster muscle healing.

3. Recovery

Tom Ellis (Image via Warner Bros.)

Stretching and Mobility: Incorporating stretching and mobility drills into your routine can be a game-changer. These exercises combat muscle stiffness and elevate flexibility.

Foam Rolling: Employing a foam roller for self-myofascial release is a commendable strategy. This practice can effectively alleviate muscle tension and discomfort.

Massage and Bodywork: Contemplate regular massage sessions or other bodywork therapies. These treatments can play a pivotal role in muscle recuperation and general relaxation.

Supplementation: Before diving into supplements, it's prudent to engage in a discussion with a healthcare expert. They can guide you on whether additions like protein powder, creatine, or branched-chain amino acids align with your objectives.

Stress Management: Elevated stress can be detrimental to recovery. Incorporate stress-alleviating practices such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or mindfulness into your routine.

To achieve a physique like Tom Ellis, focus on a balanced diet, prioritize rest and recovery, and maintain consistency in your workout routine. It's a holistic journey towards your fitness goals.