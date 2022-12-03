When trying to shed some pounds, protein powders can be an invaluable weapon in your arsenal. Protein powders make it easier to consume more protein without having to add a lot of extra calories or take supplements that may contain other ingredients that could be harmful. But with so many protein powder options out there, you may find yourself second-guessing yourself when trying to decide which one is the right choice for your weight loss goals.

Best Protein Powders To Achieve Weight Loss Goals

(Please note: Sportskeeda does not get paid for these reviews. All opinions expressed are the author's)

Protein can help you power through your day, whether that means getting in a workout or powering through a day of work. Protein powders are a great way to get your daily fix, and here are a few good options to try.

1) NOW Sports Whey Protein

This version is unflavored, so feel free to experiment with flavors that taste good to you. Consider adding fresh or frozen fruits, vegetables, and sweetener if desired. A whey protein is a great option because it contains a high amount of amino acids that can both build and preserve muscle mass. Whey protein is also Informed Sport Certified.

2) Bob's Red Mill Plant-Based Protein Powder

Rob's Red Mill's almond-based protein powder contains 20 grams of high-quality protein per serving—more than any other plant-based protein on the market. It also contains calcium, fiber, and a blend of vitamins and minerals. This versatile powder can be mixed into smoothies, enjoyed with peanut butter or by the spoonful, or used in baking recipes to create nutrient-rich breads, muffins, cakes and more.

3) Four Sigmatic Protein

If you're looking to add a little protein to your diet but aren't interested in animal-based products, this might be the product for you. The Four Sigmatic option is well-reviewed and uses mushrooms as its base ingredient.

4) Gainful

If you're looking to boost your protein intake but don't want to use a lot of your time to research, Gainful is a great option. It personalizes your nutrition based on your taste preferences, so you'll never get bored with your daily protein shake.

5) GNC Lean Shake 25

Protein powders don’t generally provide enough carbs, fats, or other nutrients to be used as meal replacements. Supplements like GNC Lean Shake 25 is formulated to be used as a meal replacement while still providing 25 grams of protein per serving.

This can help you stay full for longer, thanks to the powder’s 8 grams of fiber. A serving of the powder has fewer than 200 calories, so you can combine it with other nutritious ingredients such as frozen fruit, leafy greens, and milk.

How Much Protein Do You Need to Lose Weight?

On average, you should aim for about .73 to 1 grams of protein per pound of body weight. If you are an athlete or someone who exercises a lot, you may want to aim for 1.5 to 2 grams per pound. For most people, it's more practical to base your protein intake off your goal weight based on those numbers.

How to Select the Best Protein Powder for Weight Loss?

Here are a few key points to consider while purchasing the best protein powder:

1) For protein powder, you have three main options: dairy-based, vegetarian, and vegan. Check the serving figures and make sure it's third-party certified.

2) Make sure your powder has three grams or less of sugar per serving. You can add something like fruit, agave syrup, or honey to sweeten the mix if you like.

3) Add a little milk for an extra boost of protein. Cow's milk and plant-based milks are great options.

Wrapping Up

Ultimately, it's also the diet that makes the difference. As long as you're getting enough protein to cover your bodybuilding and weight-loss goals, then adding a protein powder is a good idea.

Poll : 0 votes