Top 5 Squat Exercises for Glutes, Hips, and Thighs

Squats are easily one of the best exercises for total body conditioning. While they are known to work the lower body, these exercises also engage the upper body, particularly when holding the bar and stabilizing your back. Squats work hundreds of muscles in the body.

To get maximum results in minimum time, include squats in your routine. You don't need a fancy gym to do squats. Keep reading to see how you can use body weight and simple exercises to work your hips, thighs, and glutes.

Sumo squats and four other exercises for the lower body

1) Sumo squat

The sumo squat targets your inner thighs, making it a great addition to any exercise routine. Since your toes turn out at an angle, ensure your knees stay in line with your toes. If you have tight inner thighs, don't go all the way down.

How to perform?

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, and turn your toes at a 45-degree angle.

Hold a heavy dumbbell or kettlebell in both hands and bend your knees, lowering into a squat.

Lower as far as is comfortable, keeping your knees directly over your toes, then push up through your heels to return to standing.

Repeat for 1-3 sets of 8-16 reps.

2) Goblet squats

Goblet squats are a great way to work the lower body if you have trouble keeping your torso upright or holding a barbell across your shoulders. Holding the weight close to your body makes it easier to squat down without rounding or slouching your shoulders.

How to perform?

Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell by the horns close to your chest, elbows down.

Stand with your feet about hip-width apart, squat down as low as you can, and bring your elbows to the inside of your knees.

Keep your torso upright and abs engaged.

Press back up, squeezing through the glutes.

Avoid locking your knees at the top of the movement. Repeat for 1-3 sets of 8-12 reps.

3) Pile

To target your inner thighs and hips, do plie squats. In this version, keep your knees aligned with your toes. It would be best if you worked within your range of flexibility, only going down as low as you comfortably can.

How to perform?

Stand with feet wide and toes out at about a 45-degree angle to squat.

Support your lower back with an exercise ball.

Bend the knees, keeping them in line with your toes, and lower into a squat.

Lower as far as your flexibility allows and push into the heels to return to starting position.

4) Squats with exercise ball

Adding a stability ball to squats helps you engage your core and improves your balance while protecting your knees.

How to perform?

Stand with your feet hip or shoulder-width apart, and place an exercise ball against a sturdy wall for support.

Hold weights before your body or rest them on your upper thighs.

Bend your knees and lower into a squat, keeping the knees in line with your toes.

Lower down as far as you can (but no lower than 90 degrees) and push into your heels to return to starting position.

Do 1-3 sets of 10-16 repetitions.

5) Lateral step-out

This one will have your hips, glutes, and thighs burning like crazy. If you're not feeling it, try adding resistance by placing a resistance band around your ankles with each step.

How to perform?

To do the simple squat, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes pointed straight ahead.

Bend your knees to lower your body into a squat, keeping your knees over your toes.

Hold that position as you take two steps to the right.

Pause, then take two small steps to the left. Repeat this exercise as many times as you can until you feel tired.

Conclusion

The squat is a fantastic exercise to work your glutes and hip muscles. With just a little effort and the proper technique, they can bring your body to the next level regarding functional fitness.

Many people do squats wrong, but with a few tips on improving form, you can be sure you're doing them correctly. Mix up your squats, and you'll see results all over your body, from legs to butt to stomach and back.

