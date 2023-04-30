Top 5 health benefits of selenium

Selenium is a trace mineral that's essential for many bodily functions, including thyroid function, DNA synthesis and immune system health. It's also an important antioxidant that can help protect the body from free radical damage.

In this article, we take a closer look at the top health benefits of selenium and how you can incorporate it in your diet.

Top benefits of selenium for health

Seeds like sunflower, chia and flax seeds are a great source of the mineral (Image via Pexels)

Here are the top five:

#1 Supports immune system health

It's an essential mineral for maintaining a healthy immune system. It plays a critical role in production of cytokines, which are proteins that help regulate immune responses. It also enhances activity of white blood cells, which are responsible for fighting infections and diseases.

Studies have shown that deficiencies in this mineral can impair immune function and increase risk of infections. Incorporating foods like Brazilian nuts, seafood and organ meats can help support immune system health.

#2 Promotes thyroid function

It's essential for maintaining healthy thyroid function. The thyroid gland produces hormones that regulate metabolism, growth and development. This mineral is required for the conversion of thyroid hormone T4 to its active form T3.

Selenium deficiency can lead to an underactive thyroid, which can cause symptoms like fatigue, weight gain and sensitivity to colds. Having foods like seafood, nuts and seeds can help support thyroid function.

#3 Acts as an antioxidant

It's a powerful antioxidant that can help protect the body from free radical damage. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can damage cells and contribute to the development of chronic diseases, like cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer's disease.

It works by neutralizing free radicals and reducing oxidative stress in the body. That can help protect cells from damage and support overall health. Incorporating nuts, seeds and whole grains into your diet can help support antioxidant function.

#4 Reduces inflammation

This mineral has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is a contributing factor to many chronic diseases, including arthritis, diabetes and heart disease.

It can help reduce inflammation by inhibiting production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. That can help alleviate symptoms like joint pain, swelling and stiffness. Having seafood, poultry, and whole grains can help reduce inflammation.

#5 Supports cognitive function

This mineral is important for maintaining cognitive function and reducing risk of cognitive decline. Studies have shown that selenium deficiency is associated with an increased risk of cognitive impairment and dementia.

It plays a critical role in DNA synthesis and repair, which is essential for maintaining healthy brain function. It also helps reduce oxidative stress in the brain, which can contribute to cognitive decline. Having foods like Brazilian nuts, seafood and eggs can help support cognitive function and reduce risk of cognitive decline.

Overall, selenium is an essential mineral for maintaining overall health and well-being. Incorporating selenium-rich foods in your diet can help support immune function, thyroid health, antioxidant function and cognitive function.

