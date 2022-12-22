HIIT workouts have numerous benefits over regular steady-state cardio. First off, they're ideal for people who are short on time.

Other benefits of HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) include:

The 'afterburn effect' which helps in burning more calories after your workout due to a temporary boost in metabolic rate

Burns more calories in shorter period

Helps build muscle, can be used along with weightlifting

Helps lower blood sugar and blood pressure

Boosts weight loss

Improves oxygen levels and blood circulation

Top HIIT Workouts that Require No Equipment

Here's a look at six exercises to spice up your HIIT workouts at home in the absence of any additional equipment. Warm up your body, grab a stopwatch, and let's get started.

1) Burpee

Burpees are a versatile, time-tested exercise that truly tests your overall fitness. Not only do they burn up to 300 calories in just 20 minutes, they're also among the best HIIT workouts you can add to your home routine.

Instructions:

Stand in the squatting position, with your knees bent and feet shoulder-width apart.

The hands should be just inside your feet as you lower them to the floor.

Kick your feet back so that you end up in a push-up stance.

Perform a push-up. Explode upwards, and jump back up to the standing position.

Reach your arms overhead, and return to the starting position to complete one rep.

Repeat.

2) Jumping Jack

If you're short on space, jumping jacks should be a definite addition to your list of HIIT workouts. Not only do they get your heart rate up very quickly, this exercise can also help tone the quads, hamstrings, glutes and calves.

Instructions:

Start with your feet together. Jump outwards while spreading your legs apart while raising both hands above your head in an arc-like movement.

Reverse the movement to return to the starting position.

Repeat.

3) Mountain Climber

HIIT workouts like mountain climbers are ideal for full body conditioning. This exercise is useful for building amazing core strength while building up the quads, glutes, shoulders, and triceps.

Instructions:

Start by getting into a push-up position. Lift yourself up till the arms are fully extended.

Bend your left knee, and bring it towards your torso.

Return the left leg to the starting postion as the right leg bends inwards towards the torso.

Repeat.

4) Squat Jump

If you're looking to build explosive strength in the lower body, add this move to your HIIT workouts. Performing just three sets of ten jump squats, with a 30-second rest period between sets, burns around 100 calories.

Instructions:

Stand upright with your feet held hip-width apart and toes pointing forward.

Squat down till the thighs are parallel to the floor.

Explode upward as high as possible in one smooth, swift movement.

Land softly on the balls of your feet, with the knees slightly bent and core engaged.

Repeat.

5) High Knee

If you want to activate your quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, glutes, and hip flexors while building muscular endurance, coordination and balance, add this exercise to your arsenal of HIIT workouts.

Instructions:

Stand up with your feet held hip-width apart and knees slightly bent.

Bring your left knee as high as possible while keeping your core braced and shoulders back.

Alternate knees as fast as possible. Make sure you stay on the balls of your feet throughout.

6) Lunge

Lunges are ideal for building total body balance and coordination while building the glutes, quads, and hamstrings.

Instructions:

Keep your core engaged as you stand upright with your feet hip-width apart.

Step forward with your right foot, and lower into a lunge.

When your right thigh is parallel to the ground, engage the glutes to push off the floor using your right leg.

Return to the starting positon. Repeat on the other leg.

What Tempo Should You Follow?

One HIIT set involves 60-90 seconds of all-out effort followed by a 30-second cooldown period. Based on your experience and stamina levels, you can do as many sets as possible.

Start by performing each of the exercises listed above for one set each. You can either increase the duration of all-out activity or decrease the rest periods as you progress.

Takeaway

HIIT workouts are one of the best ways to develop cardiovascular and muscular endurance while building muscle in the target areas. Use the aforementioned exercises in your daily routine to get a strong, toned, and conditioned physique.

Poll : 0 votes