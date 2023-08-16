Top 6 mental health tattoos inspiration for your first ink

Tattoos have been a symbol of representation and identity. Mental health tattoos have gained much popularity recently, which often hold high personal significance to the individual.

These often are representative of life experiences and stories the individual wants to wear as badges of honor. Some of the stories may be about internal or external struggles, while others may be dedication to other aspects around the individual. In a way, all mental health tattoos carry a meaning.

Common mental health tattoos: What do they mean?

Through mental health tattoos, you choose to destigmatize. (Image via Freepik/Piksuperstar)

Here's a list of common mental health tattoos and what they may mean for the individual.

It's important to note that the meaning of these could be different according to different cultures and interpretations.

Here are six such tattoos:

1) Butterfly

The butterfly tattoo is a representation of transformation and possibilities. (Image via Vecteezy/Gstudioimagen)

The butterfly tattoo is considered to be delicate, but at the same time, a testament of hardships. Just like a caterpillar metamorphises into a butterfly, many individuals emerge stronger after mental health issues.

They believe that after a series of transformations, they will indeed receive something beautiful. It's also a reminder that everyone goes through a vulnerable time in their life.

2) Semicolon

Perhaps mental health tattoos gained momentum because of the semicolon. It brought into light so many experiences. (Image via Unsplash/Timothy I Brock)

The semicolon has become a showstopper in mental health tattoos.

Many celebrities, including Selena Gomez have this tattoo. This simple tattoo carries a very deep meaning. When we write a sentence, sometimes it ends with a full-stop, but then we add a semicolon to continue writing the sentence.

A lot of individuals who may give up in their mental health journey, take a pause and re-write their life again. The semicolon tatttoo is a representation of hope and solidarity, even in the darkest hours of life.

3) Infinity

Infinity in itself carries a lot of weight and meaning. When combined with mental health, it becomes a very powerful tattoo. (Image via Unsplash/Matheus Ferrero)

As the word suggests, this tattoo represents being limitless.

A lot of individuals customise this tattoo to include their significant other's initials to represent the infinite length of their relationship. This tattoo, in particular, has many meanings.

For some, it represents a ray of light while they are struggling with their mental health. For others, it represents a loop of unconditional love. It reminds you that no one is perfect, and that you can love and take care of yourself unconditionally.

4) Phases of the moon

Life comes to a full circle eventually, and this tattoo represents this cycle. (Image via Unsplash/ Emy)

The moon is affirmative of life. The different phases of the moon represent the constant changes one experiences in their life.

It's sometimes consistent, but largely it remains inconsistent. The moon is a reminder of our resilience and internal strength, that we continue to move irrespective of what emotional struggle we go through.

The phases are also often compared to that of yin and yang balance. In darkness, we can always find light, but in light, we may also find darkness. It's a constant reminder of the realities of life.

5) Phoenix

If you have ever watched the Harry Potter movies, you would know what these mental health tattoos represent. (Image via Vecteezy/Gstudioimagen)

In the Harry Potter movies, a phoenix is a symbol of power. We see that the phoenix bursts into flames, only to rise again.

Similarly, some mental health journeys can be excruciatingly painful. They make you feel like you have nothing left to hold on to. However, there comes a time when you learn to live again. A phoenix represents the innate strength to fight back.

6) Lotus

A lotus can have several meanings, and the color can also make a difference. (Image via Vecteezy/Gstudioimagen)

Even the most beautiful flowers grow in muddy waters. Digging a bit deeper, this tattoo also represents the ever-lasting debate between nature and nurture.

You may have grown up in an unhealthy environment, perhaps even been a victim of childhood abuse. However, you still can emerge from the adversity and learn to grow.

For many, the lotus also represents spiritual transformation. For you, it can symbolise finding the meaning and purpose of your life.

The meanings that mental health tattoos hold will always be unique for individuals. It's easy for us to judge or make comments about the relevance and significance of these tattoos.

Mental health tattoos inspire others on their mental health journey. They serve as a reminder that you're not alone, and there are many others who have taken up similar routes.

When you decide to show your tattoo, you destigmatize mental health issues and become an inspiration to someone else.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

