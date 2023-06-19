Top 10 benefits of keeping a houseplant in your home   

Houseplants have become wildly popular these days. Not only do indoor plants add up to your home’s decor, but they also offer a plethora of benefits.

From boosting mental and emotional health to reducing harmful air pollutants and promoting sleep, keeping houseplants in your living space can provide some amazing benefits.

Continue reading as we discuss some of the most notable benefits of houseplants and a few of the best air-purifying plants you can keep at home.

Benefits of keeping a houseplant

Here’s a look at the the top ten benefits of indoor plants that make them amazing additions to any home:

#1 Reduces stress and anxiety

Studies suggest that keeping indoor plants in your home can have a great effect on your mental health.

Not only do houseplants reduce stress and anxiety, but they also lower blood pressure and keep you happier and more relaxed as well. The greenery of plants offers a calming effect on your overall body and brain.

#2 Purifies the air

Indoor plants help purify the air. (Photo via Pexels/Designecologist)

Air-purifying plants help improve indoor air quality by absorbing pollutants and toxins from the air. Apart from the plants, the microorganisms in potting soil are also believed to clean indoor air.

Experts recommend keeping at least five to seven medium to large-sized air-purifying plants in a room, especially if you live in a close apartment with poor ventilation.

#3 Help improve sleep

Houseplants’ oxygen-boosting power can promote a good night’s sleep and keep insomnia at bay. Studies have found that high levels of oxygen at night can improve sleep and help you sleep in a more restorative way.

Some of the best oxygenating indoor plants include gerbera daisy, snake plant, money plant, Chinese evergreen and areca palm.

#4 May reduce allergens

Studies suggest that keeping indoor plants in your living space can reduce dust and mold by up to 20%. Moreover, these plants also can manage humidity levels in humid areas like washrooms that are prone to mold.

#5 Boost concentration and productivity

Indoor plants improve concentration. (Photo via Pexels/Huy Phan)

Another great benefit of keeping indoor plants is their ability to improve concentration, creativity and overall productivity. Studies have found that keeping real plants in your surroundings can help you concentrate better and boost attention span, too.

#6 Speed up recovery from illness

Indoor plants can speed up healing times and help you recover fast. Studies have found that exposure to plants can lessen recovery times and reduce dependence on medications during the healing process.

#7 Reduce risk of developing common colds

Plants in indoor surroundings can reduce risk of developing a common cold and blocked nose by up to 30%.

Their leaves enhance humidity and help eliminate dust particles from the surroundings, reducing chances of developing colds and other respiratory problems.

#8 Improve mood

Indoor plants can improve mood. (Photo via Pexels/Wendy Wei)

Houseplants have been shown to reduce anxiety and combat symptoms of depression, improving mood. They offer positive energy, improve state of mind and keep you happy and healthier.

#9 Reduce headaches

The air-purifying quality of houseplants combat headaches. Studies have found that indoor plants can eliminate formaldehyde, benzene and trichloroethylene from the air, which are common causes of a headache. These gases are used for production of carpets and leather items.

#10 Excellent and reasonable home decor

If you want to give your home a makeover by adding some aesthetics, houseplants can be the best option. They create amazing home decor and can be easily found online.

Best air-purifying plants

Snake plant is a great air-purifying plant. (Photo via Pexels/Dương Nhân)

If you want to invest in some good air-purifying plants, consider the following houseplants:

snake plant

areca palm

spider plant

money plant

Chinese evergreen

gerbera daisy

broad lady palm

weeping fig

rubber plant

Always remember that indoor plants are more than just aesthetics, as they do so much for your overall health and well-being. If you’ve never had an indoor plant, now is the time to get one for your home. They're sure to brighten your home and improve your mental state in no time.

