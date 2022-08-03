Torre Washington’s Vegan Diet and Bodybuilding Workout Routine

Torre Washington is a successful “vegan” pro bodybuilder, author, animal rights activist, model and social media celebrity. The 48-year-old bodybuilder has built his physique strictly on a plant-based diet and doesn’t prefer typical diet obsessions like supplementing and calorie tracking.

Thanks to Washington’s mother, who was a devout Seventh Day Adventist, he grew up vegetarian. In 1998 (in his early 20s) he moved to a completely vegan diet. This diet switch was rather inspired by his Ital Rastafarian beliefs, which is something Torre follows whole-heartedly.

Early life:

Torre Washington started his training at a young age, building an impressive body, despite his vegan diet. However, he never thought of bodybuilding as a career. That all changed in 2009, when he participated in his first competition – the "SNBFF Open Bodybuilding contest" – and bagged 3rd place.

“In 2009, I competed in my first bodybuilding event and got third place. I was so excited and signed up for another event. I won that show and I’ve never stopped”.

Torre Washington’s performance in these competitions triggered his new obsession – pro bodybuilding. Since then, he has made a reputed name in the bodybuilding and fitness industry.

Torre Washington’s bodybuilding workout routine:

The vegan bodybuilder regularly hits the gym while being true to his vegan diet. Initially, he was advised that he needed to eat meat for protein, but he ignored the advice.

Washington trains his body in the gym six times per week and doesn’t follow a particular workout routine. Instead, the social media celebrity simply trains whatever muscles he feels need training on the day. However, he likes superset workout circuit training in all the major muscle groups, including his hamstrings, quads, biceps, triceps and chest. Typically, he performs 12 reps of each exercise on each muscle and rests when the circuit is done.

He admits that he is not a big fan of cardio, however, he does sprint twice a week. Just like his varied eating style, Torre likes to keep his workouts flexible and goes with his intuition of working on the muscles he feels need work.

Vegan diet routine:

When it comes to Torre’s diet, he believes that nutrition as a vegan bodybuilder is uncomplicated as he follows a very simple approach to eating. He admits that eating the right amount of calories and protein is crucial if you are into bodybuilding, but he doesn’t feel right about getting obsessive about it. This is why he never counts anything he eats but still manages to get the right amount of protein through his vegan foods. He loves eating frequently and always listens to what his body tells him.

One of his favorite sources of protein is tofu and he often likes to start his day with a bowl of tofu with banana. Peanut butter, vegan cereal and oatmeal are some other prominent choices for his breakfast menu. However, when training for a bodybuilding competition, Torre admits to thinking quite a bit more about his diet and especially what he eats for his breakfast.

He also likes to add some Japanese sweet potatoes and greens to his diet. He prefers broccoli, asparagus and Brussels sprouts while admitting that he can eat pretty much any green that’s available. To spice up his diet, Torre Washington loves adding cayenne pepper to his food. He believes that spicy food helps him boost his metabolism and immune system. In an interview, he also said that cayenne pepper is one ingredient that he can’t live without.

The pro bodybuilder said in an interview that the keys to his successful life are simple. An eating plan that is not limited, has variety and doesn’t cut out sweet treats along with a good rest to keep his body in perfect shape. He believes that it’s easier than ever to try being a vegan. Torre Washington also encourages people to be curious about a vegan diet and recommends them to simply “jump in” and start adding more plant-based food items to their everyday meals.

Summary:

Torre Washington is living proof that it is very easy and absolutely possible to develop and maintain a perfect physique without relying on animal products. For Torre, it's not just a vegan diet but it’s much more than that.

