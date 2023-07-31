Training like Baki: 5 exercises to look and feel like Baki Hanma

Baki Hanma is a renowned grappler warrior known for his jacked and proportional physique.

Many enthusiasts aspire to train like him, but it's essential to understand that merely training like Baki won't guarantee the same results. To achieve a body like him, we need to focus on a specific exercise plan.

Baki's training approach

Baki primarily relies on calisthenics for his training, showcasing incredible feats of physical performance, like effortlessly doing 15 pull-ups.

While calisthenics can build muscle, it won't be sufficient to achieve his physique. His workout routine combines various training styles, emphasizes good nutrition and may include high-quality muscle-building supplements.

Target muscles for Baki's physique

To attain a physique like Hanma, you must engage in specific exercises that target key muscle groups, Provides both strength and aesthetics (Image via Netflix)

To develop a physique like him, we must focus on specific muscle groups: chest, shoulders, back muscles, arms and a well-defined six-pack. Additionally, leg training is crucial for a well-rounded physique.

The Baki workout split

The workout split for getting a body like him involves a push, pull and legs protocol.

This routine ensures that we work for all muscle groups with sufficient intensity and frequency. Ideally, workout sessions should occur six days a week, with one rest day for recovery.

To attain a physique like Hanma, you must engage in specific exercises that target key muscle groups, providing both strength and aesthetics. While it may not be an easy journey, incorporating the following five exercises in your workout routine can help you achieve a look and feel similar to Hanma:

Pull-up: His impressive upper body strength is one of his defining features. The Baki calisthenics workout includes pulls-ups which is an excellent calisthenics exercise that target multiple upper body muscles, including the back, biceps and shoulders.

To perform pull-ups effectively, grip the bar with the palms facing away, and pull your body up till the chin is above the bar. Lower yourself down slowly, and repeat for multiple sets.

Deadlift: Deadlifts are the ultimate compound exercise for building overall strength and power.

They engage the entire posterior chain, including the glutes, hamstrings, lower back and traps. His back muscles are showcased during his training, and deadlifts can help you develop similar strength and size.

Remember to maintain proper form. Keep your back straight, and lift with your legs when performing deadlifts.

Exercises to look and feel like Baki (Image via Netflix)

Incline bench press: The incline bench press is a vital exercise for sculpting a massive and well-defined chest.

This exercise targets the upper chest and helps create a balanced and proportional chest. When performing incline bench presses, adjust the bench to a 30-45-degree angle, grip the barbell wider than shoulder-width, and lower it to your upper chest before pressing it back up.

Shoulder press: To achieve broad and 3-D shoulders, the shoulder press is an essential exercise.

It targets the deltoids, providing strength and definition to the shoulders. Use dumbbells or a barbell, and press the weight overhead while maintaining stability and control.

Hanging leg raise: Baki's shredded six-pack is a result of intense core training. Hanging leg raises are a potent exercise for targeting the lower abdominal muscles and building a defined midsection.

Hang from a pull-up bar, and raise your legs till they are parallel to the ground. Lower them back down slowly. Perform multiple sets to challenge the core effectively.

Incorporating the aforementioned five exercises in your regular workout routine, along with proper nutrition and sufficient rest, can help you in your journey to look and feel like Baki.

Consistency and dedication are key to achieving fitness goals and developing a physique that sets you apart from the average gym-goer. Remember to push yourself and stay committed to the process, as transforming the body takes time and effort. Embrace the challenge, and you will be on your way to becoming a real-life Baki.

Achieving a physique like Baki Hanma's requires dedication, consistency and the right approach to training and nutrition. Following the Baki workout split and diet guidelines can help you progress towards your goal. Remember, results take time, so stay committed and patient throughout your fitness journey.