Actor Travis Van Winkle recently stole the spotlight with his incredible physique. The actor, whose previous credits include the first Transformers film and the drama The Last Ship, amazed fans with his ripped look. Travis Van Winkle was introduced to fans of You with his role as a bio-hacker and fitness entrepreneur when the series shifted its focus from New York City to Los Angeles.

Van Winkle set a goal for himself, stating that he wanted to add at least ten pounds of muscle to his body. Van Winkle's role as a fitness-savvy but uptight influencer deepened the self-aware tone of the series, which is often concerned with critiquing the millennial age and the influencer lifestyle. That being said, here's how Travis Van Winkle transformed his physique.

Travis Van Winkle Shows Off His Incredible Body Transformation

Here's what Travis Van Winkle had to say about his transformation:

"I just spent 6 months of 5 days a week in my garage gym, one day of cardio per week, a dynamic nutrition plan, ((also, full transparency, a little mini-pump sesh right before this photo + zero water in my body for 24 hours + Carb load pancake breakfast)) and this is where I got to."

The actor added that at 38, he was in the "best physical shape" of his life, saying:

"I share this, because I have definitely experienced some disappointment when unable to match my physique to the ones I see on ads or on Instagram . . . but what I’ve learned is when I put the consistent work of a couple hours a day with a solid plan, a ton of dedication, the willingness to show up when I don’t want to, and an unbreakable 'why', I’m very happy with the results."

You might think that Travis probably pumps iron all day and that's about all it takes for him to get lean and shredded. However, over the years, Van Winkle has developed a more holistic and scientific-based approach to fitness. He has also said that in his youth, he wasn't as calculated, and his errors led to him holding a lot of extra water weight.

Ever since he changed his approach towards fitness, Travis Van Winkle also learned to fall in love with yoga. Eventually, his love for yoga took over, and he invested in a studio by the name of Urban 728. Van Winkle was joined in this venture by his friend Stacy, and instructor Joe K. Reflecting on this and his love for yoga, the actor notes:

“This is really something that is beneficial. It’s so helpful for detoxing through sweat, connecting your breath with stretching, and I love the spiritual element of it. So, I started in 2009 and it became a thing where I did it once, and wanted to do it more and more. I was doing yoga five or six times per week.”

Conclusion

Travis Van Winkle's body transformation has been sublime. He's one of the few actors who's transparent about the process that goes into building a physique and doesn't shy away from answering questions about diet, dehydration, and workouts.

